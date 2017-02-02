Is Ateneo-La Salle rivalry in limbo?

With the departure of the biggest stars from De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University, the great rivalry in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament seems standing on shaky ground.

The Lady Spikers would be walking wounded with the departure of Ara Galang, Cyd Demecillo and Mika Reyes while the Lady Eagles lost their heart and soul in Valdez, making the country’s most prestigious collegiate league a wide-open race for teams like University of Santo Tomas, Far Eastern University and National University.

The rivalry between La Salle and Ateneo is one for the books.

The Lady Spikers have been dominating the league, winning eight UAAP crowns behind the exploits of elite players like Manilla Santos, Desiree Hernandez, Carissa Gotis, Cha Cruz, Paneng Mercado, Michele Gumabao and Aby Marano.

But a hot rookie by the name of Valdez stepped into Ateneo’s Katipunan campus and completely changed the complexion of the game.

After a pair of bridesmaid finishes, Valdez – with the help of Thai coach Anusorn Bundit – engineered the Lady Eagles’ championship run as they won crushed La Salle’s dream of establishing a dynasty.

Ateneo took home the UAAP crown in Season 76 and 77, much to the delight of thousands of supporters who filled every single corner of the venue just to witness “Heartstrong” in action.

But Ateneo’s reign ended shortly.

PSL experience

La Salle gained fruitful experience from the import-flavored Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix, turning Galang, Reyes, Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili and setter Kim Fajardo into seasoned players to exact revenge on Valdez and the Lady Eagles.

Dy, the Most Valuable Player in the finals of the UAAP Season 78, said the absence of Galang and Reyes would hardly create a dent on their championship campaign.

“I think lahat naman kami may responsibility sa loob. I will just do what I have to do in order to help the team.” “I think lahat naman kami may responsibility sa loob. I will just do what I have to do in order to help the team.” “Hindi ko pa sila nakikitang maglaro ng wala si Alyssa Valdez but I think, like us na may mga umalis na, makaka-adjust din sila. If other teams can do that, Ateneo can also do it.”

Ateneo middle blocker Bea de Leon, however, said that the absence of Valdez would deal a major blow to their campaign as they would lose their leader.

“Of course, it’s hard to lose your leader of so many years. But other than that, I think okay lang.” “Of course, it’s hard to lose your leader of so many years. But other than that, I think okay lang.” “Volleyball-wise, it’s hard to figure out who’s going to spike and team-wise, of course a lot of people are stepping up and filling their respective roles. More or less, pantay-pantay kami so okay naman.”

Dy agreed, saying that it’s going to be a different Ateneo team now that Valdez is gone.

“Syempre nawala ang isang key player nila so they need to adjust. Valdez is such a good player so advantage sa amin na nawala na sya. But since sya ang go-to-guy in the previous seasons, I think Ateneo will have a new go-to-guy. That’s something we have to watch out.”

Dy admitted that even with Valdez gone, they are still paying special attention to Ateneo, knowing that the Lady Eagles remain a force to be reckoned with. And it seems that the great rivalry has yet to subside.