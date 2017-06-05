Ateneo, La Salle relive rivalry

The storied rivalry of UAAP powerhouse teams Ateneo de Manila and De La Salle University continue to live, but this time, they wouldn’t battle for the crown.
They unite for the future of Philippine volleyball with a fund-raising event dubbed as ‘Battle of the Rivals’ on July 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The event was sponsored by Rebisco, the same company that supported the Philippine Superliga (PSL) stars when they campaigned in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan.
It aims to raise funds for the scholarship programs of the Ateneo de Manila University Foundation, De La Salle University Foundation as well as the Rebisco Foundation, Inc.
Former Ateneo stalwart Alyssa Valdez will once again don a blue and white uniform together with alumni Amy Ahomiro, Denden Lazaro, Ella De Jesus, Fille Cainglet-Cayetano, and prized playmaker Jia Morado.
They will be joined by current Lady Eagles Jho Maraguinot, Bea De Leon, Michelle Morente and Maddie Madayag.
On the other hand, National Team captain Mika Reyes will spearhead the green and white side along with former La Salle stars Chie Saet, Stephanie Mercado, Cha Cruz, Mel Gohing, Michele Gumabao, Aby Maraño, Ara Galang, Cyd Demecillo and three-time UAAP Best Setter Kim Fajardo.
Ten-time UAAP champion coach Ramil De Jesus will call the shots for De La Salle while Thai mentor Anusorn ‘Tai’ Bundit will man the sidelines of Ateneo.
The highly-anticipated collision of both squads, who have been fighting for pride and glory for the last six years, is expected to go full blast.
Former UAAP Rookie of the Year Gohing said a hotly-contested battle will always be expected every time they slam into each other.
Lazaro, a two-time Best Receiver in the UAAP, echoed Gohing’s statement.
She added that it will surely be an exciting match since most of them are thrilled to face each other after graduating from UAAP.
But it was Lazaro who fired the warning shot: