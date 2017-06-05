Ateneo, La Salle relive rivalry

The storied rivalry of UAAP powerhouse teams Ateneo de Manila and De La Salle University continue to live, but this time, they wouldn’t battle for the crown.

They unite for the future of Philippine volleyball with a fund-raising event dubbed as ‘Battle of the Rivals’ on July 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The event was sponsored by Rebisco, the same company that supported the Philippine Superliga (PSL) stars when they campaigned in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan.

It aims to raise funds for the scholarship programs of the Ateneo de Manila University Foundation, De La Salle University Foundation as well as the Rebisco Foundation, Inc.

Former Ateneo stalwart Alyssa Valdez will once again don a blue and white uniform together with alumni Amy Ahomiro, Denden Lazaro, Ella De Jesus, Fille Cainglet-Cayetano, and prized playmaker Jia Morado.

They will be joined by current Lady Eagles Jho Maraguinot, Bea De Leon, Michelle Morente and Maddie Madayag.

On the other hand, National Team captain Mika Reyes will spearhead the green and white side along with former La Salle stars Chie Saet, Stephanie Mercado, Cha Cruz, Mel Gohing, Michele Gumabao, Aby Maraño, Ara Galang, Cyd Demecillo and three-time UAAP Best Setter Kim Fajardo.

Ten-time UAAP champion coach Ramil De Jesus will call the shots for De La Salle while Thai mentor Anusorn ‘Tai’ Bundit will man the sidelines of Ateneo.

Full-blast

The highly-anticipated collision of both squads, who have been fighting for pride and glory for the last six years, is expected to go full blast.

Former UAAP Rookie of the Year Gohing said a hotly-contested battle will always be expected every time they slam into each other.

“I think it’s natural for all of us na maging competitive.”

“Everybody should expect na we’ll be competitive but we’ll have fun too at the same time.”

Lazaro, a two-time Best Receiver in the UAAP, echoed Gohing’s statement.

“Like what Mel said, we’re all very competitive, but at the same time we’re gonna have fun with it. It’s for the fans, it’s for the schools and the future student-athletes of the Universities.”

She added that it will surely be an exciting match since most of them are thrilled to face each other after graduating from UAAP.

“Marami sa amin graduate na sa UAAP. Matagal na kaming ‘di naglalaro sa UAAP so we miss the rivalry ng Ateneo and La Salle, so magiging intense pa rin siya.”

But it was Lazaro who fired the warning shot:

“Paghahandaan namin kayo.”