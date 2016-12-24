Ateneo drops Liao – Bundit in limbo

Trouble hovers over Ateneo de Manila University as it sacked team manager Tony Boy Liao, a development that could also lead to the resignation of Thai coach Tai Bundit in the 80th UAAP season next year.

In a phone interview from San Francisco, California, Liao admitted that he’s no longer with the Lady Eagles as the school decided to take a different direction in the post-Alyssa Valdez era.

It was Liao, a former Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) executive, who brought Bundit to the country in 2013 to replace Roger Gorayeb.

The amiable Thai guru immediately steered Valdez and the Lady Eagles to the UAAP crown in a UAAP finals showdown highlighted by a dramatic come-from-behind conquest of bitter nemesis De La Salle University.

The following year, Ateneo coasted all the way to a historic 16-game sweep of the UAAP season, essaying arguably the most feel-good story in the landscape of collegiate sports.

More than that, it was Bundit who injected the “Heartstrong” mentality to the Lady Eagles, a mantra that transformed them from perennial bridesmaid into title-holders.

Right now, the Lady Eagles are in a training camp in Thailand and would fly to Osaka, Japan as part of their build up for the UAAP wars starting February 4.

But now that Liao is gone, chances of Bundit returning for another tour of duty also gets very slim.

Kung ganoon ang mangyayari sabi ni Tai kung wala ako (sa team) wala na rin siya diyan. Si Tai kasi ang sabi sa akin kung aalis ako sasama na rin siya.

Liao explained that he has deep ties with Bundit, who used to be the drillmaster of the national youth team of Thailand.

It was me who brought him here. It won’t look good if he will stay while I’m already out of the team.

New school rules

Ateneo’s athletic director Emmanuel Fernandez confirmed that they already parted ways with Liao in line with the school’s new rule on management of its varsity teams.

Fernandez, for his part, is also new to the role and assumed it only last year replacing long-time athletic director Ricky Palou.

One of the prime movers behind the Shakey’s V-League, Liao said Ateneo wants to do away with its team managers.

Ang Ateneo kasi ngayon they wanted na wala ng manager sa mga teams.

He, however, refused to confirm its finality although multiple sources bared that he’s no longer with the team since November.

Actually di ko pa nakakausap ang athletic office about it. Eh kung ganoon ang gusto nila wala naman na akong magagawa. Actually di ko pa nakakausap ang athletic office about it. Eh kung ganoon ang gusto nila wala naman na akong magagawa. For me there’s no problem naman if ganyan ang bagong rule nila. I think It will also be better for me kung wala na rin akong duties sa team. Mag-concentrate na lang din ako sa V-League. As far as I know, I’m still the manager. I will talk to Ateneo as well as to (former Ateneo athletic director) Ricky Palou as soon as I arrive. I want to clarify it because other teams still have their managers, like in men’s basketball, Epok (Quimpo) is still the team manager.

Liao is set to fly back to Manila on January 6 and will join the squad in its Japan training camp.