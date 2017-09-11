Another foreign stint for Alyssa

Alyssa Valdez will be taking her talents to the international stage once again.

In a video clip by former Ateneo standout Gretchen Ho on Twitter, Valdez formally confirmed that she had closed a deal to play as an import for Attack Line in a Chinese-Taipei league that will run from October to December.

Valdez, arguably the most popular player in the country today, revealed that she first received an offer from the club back in 2015 when coaches of the Chinese-Taipei U-23 national team showed interest in tapping her as a foreign reinforcement during the Asian U-23 Championship in Manila.

However, she had to decline the offer since she still had a year of UAAP playing eligibility.

Last month, the Chinese-Taipei mentors asked Valdez with the same offer when they met again in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship held in Binan, Laguna.

It will be Valdez’s second foreign stint in an international club league.

She first played for 3BB Nakornnont in the Thai League earlier this year.