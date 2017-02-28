Angge rings wakeup bell

A former University Santo Tomas (UST) stalwart in Angeli Tabaquero graded the performance of the Tigresses in the ongoing 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

Her verdict is not flattering.

Now calling the shots for Adamson University as assistant of head coach Airess Padda, Tabaquero said UST still lacks aggressiveness and couldn’t maximize its go-to-players.

“Siguro kulang pa sila sa aggressiveness.” “Siguro kulang pa sila sa aggressiveness.” “They’re a strong team. Meron silang big guns, but the thing is hindi ko alam kung nahanap na ba nila kung papaano nila ima-maximize ang mga big guns nila.”

Tabaquero is part of the UST squad that reigned supreme in the UAAP together with Aiza Maizo, Dindin Santiago, Maika Ortiz, Maruja Banaticla, Rhea Dimaculangan, and Judy Ann Caballejo.

This year, skipper Sisi Rondina, EJ Laure, Ria Meneses, Pam Lastimosa and the rest of the Tigresses are slumping at the bottom of the standings with a 2-3 win-loss record.

Not yet over

But the battle is not yet over.

It’s still a very long way to go.

Tabaquero said the season has just started and the participating teams, especially UST, could still pull off a surprise.

“Kakasimula pa lang naman ng season mahaba pa ang lalaruin ng mga bata, may something pa na lalabas dyan, right timing siguro, I don’t know. “Kakasimula pa lang naman ng season mahaba pa ang lalaruin ng mga bata, may something pa na lalabas dyan, right timing siguro, I don’t know. “Napaka unpredictable kasi ng UAAP ngayon hindi mo alam kung kailan dadating ang time nila and mahaba pa ang season, maaga pa.”

Tabaquero may be coaching at the other side, but her heart still bleeds black and gold.

She’ll always be a Tigress.