Acaylar makes grand return to UAAP

Aside from Cignal’s George Pascua, seasoned coach Sammy Acaylar of Sta. Lucia also returned to the UAAP as he was recently tasked to call the shots for University of the East (UE) men’s volleyball team.

A many-time champion with University of Perpetual Help in the NCAA, Acaylar replaced Ruel Pascual after signing a one-year renewable contract with the Red Warriors last May 25.

“I’m so happy to coach a UAAP team again.”

He was last seen from the UAAP sidelines when he led De La Salle University men’s volleyball team from a lowly sixth-placer in Season 70 to a bronze medalist the following year.

Few years later, Acaylar continues his coaching duties for the Altas and won nine titles for men’s division, four for women’s division and six for juniors division in the NCAA.

However, he admitted that handling a UAAP team remains his ultimate goal.

“For the past years na nawala ako sa UAAP, inambisyon ko pa rin na makabalik dahil doon ko nakikita na macha-challenge ko talaga ang sarili ko kapag sumabak ko doon.”

Improvement

Marcelo Joaquin and Victorio Turing of Perpetual Las Piñas and Molino, respectively, will serve as Acaylar’s assistant coaches with UE.

They’ve been training the Red Warriors for more than two weeks as part of their preparation for upcoming tourneys.

Acaylar said it will take time before his new wards could fully grasp his coaching style that puts special premium on discipline and building teamwork.

But the Red Warriors have been responding very well.

“Noong una parang na-shock sila dahil new coaches and new program. Siyempre, it will take time for them to fully grasp some innovations but there are some players who understand the situation and accepted me right away.”

“So far, so good. The players are very excited with the new program that I prepared for them as well as the coaching staff that we have in preparation for Season 80.”

Acaylar said he’s no stranger to the level of competition in the UAAP.

In Season 79, UE only posted only one victory against also-ran Adamson University and finished dead last for six consecutive seasons.

It also has yet to win a men’s volleyball crown.

But Acaylar said there’s no more pressure on his side.

“Alam naman natin na ang UE nasa bottom so there’s no pressure on me about that but the challenge is to lead the squad to improvement.”

“Alam kong mahirap paangatin agad ang team dahil sa tindi ng competition sa UAAP, pero tao lang din naman ang kalaban namin at tao lang din naman kami. Pare-pareho lang kaming marunong mag-ambisyon, lumaban at manalo so it depends nalang puso na dadalhin namin sa laro.”

“These players are good, they have the potential but I believe that there’s something lacking and I’m ready to figure it out and fill it in.”

Priorities

Aside from handling UE and Sta. Lucia, Acaylar also serves as head coach of the men’s National Team that will compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.

He is also sitting in an administrative position for Perpetual as its Deputy of Sports while being the head coach of its men’s and women’s volleyball teams.

Despite all those responsibilities, the 59-year old drillmaster still assures that he can still live with the expectations of UE, Perpetual, Sta. Lucia as well as the National Team.

“I know how to divide my time. I see to it na ‘yung mga tinatanggap ko na trabaho ay magagapanan ko ng maayos.”

Acaylar said this is just his way to share his talent for the future of Philippine volleyball before his final hurrah.

“My talent is God’s blessing.

“Lahat ng mayroon ako galing sa Diyos kaya hangga’t mayroon ako nito hindi ako mapapagod na ibahagi ito sa mga bata.”