Acaylar makes grand return to UAAP

Aside from Cignal’s George Pascua, seasoned coach Sammy Acaylar of Sta. Lucia also returned to the UAAP as he was recently tasked to call the shots for University of the East (UE) men’s volleyball team.
A many-time champion with University of Perpetual Help in the NCAA, Acaylar replaced Ruel Pascual after signing a one-year renewable contract with the Red Warriors last May 25.
He was last seen from the UAAP sidelines when he led De La Salle University men’s volleyball team from a lowly sixth-placer in Season 70 to a bronze medalist the following year.
Few years later, Acaylar continues his coaching duties for the Altas and won nine titles for men’s division, four for women’s division and six for juniors division in the NCAA.
However, he admitted that handling a UAAP team remains his ultimate goal.
Marcelo Joaquin and Victorio Turing of Perpetual Las Piñas and Molino, respectively, will serve as Acaylar’s assistant coaches with UE.
They’ve been training the Red Warriors for more than two weeks as part of their preparation for upcoming tourneys.
Acaylar said it will take time before his new wards could fully grasp his coaching style that puts special premium on discipline and building teamwork.
But the Red Warriors have been responding very well.
Acaylar said he’s no stranger to the level of competition in the UAAP.
In Season 79, UE only posted only one victory against also-ran Adamson University and finished dead last for six consecutive seasons.
It also has yet to win a men’s volleyball crown.
But Acaylar said there’s no more pressure on his side.
Aside from handling UE and Sta. Lucia, Acaylar also serves as head coach of the men’s National Team that will compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.
He is also sitting in an administrative position for Perpetual as its Deputy of Sports while being the head coach of its men’s and women’s volleyball teams.
Despite all those responsibilities, the 59-year old drillmaster still assures that he can still live with the expectations of UE, Perpetual, Sta. Lucia as well as the National Team.
Acaylar said this is just his way to share his talent for the future of Philippine volleyball before his final hurrah.