The Phenom is thriving in Taiwan

After her stint in Thailand with 3BB Nakornnont, Alyssa Valdez is once again conquering the international stage, this time in Taiwan.

Fresh from the AVC and SEA Games, Valdez was tapped to be an import for ATTACKLINE together with Vietnamese power hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy (4T).

Game 1 against T-Grand

Valdez displayed her offensive explosiveness during their first match against T-grand, posting 18 points with 13 attacks and 4 blocks and an ace. She also reinforced the floor defense adding 13 excellent receptions and 15 digs, helping them to win the match in 4 sets, 25-22, 25-8, 23-25, 25-21.

The Phenom showed her classic moves from her backrow attacks to her witty drop balls, plus her impeccable defense.

Game 2 against CMFC

Although Attack line lost their second game against one of Taiwan’s best teams CMFC, 25-20, 25-14, 19-25, 25-10, Valdez once again had a great outing, chipping in 9 points with 7 attacks, a block and an ace, together with 6 excellent receptions and 3 excellent digs.

Game 3 against Taiwan Power

In her third game, Valdez barely graced the floor against Taiwan’s top team, Taiwan Power. Fans were left wondering why she played limited time and only made it to the court for the third set.

There were speculations that she was injured but there was no confirmation of this by the Phenom, instead thanking her fans on her twitter account for coming to her games.

Game 4 against CMFC

She’s back in the court against CMFC for their second meeting, where she tallied 17 points with 16 attacks and an ace, as ATTACKLINE lost in 4 sets.

Valdez is once again conquering new heights, bringing her A-game for the world to witness. We cannot wait what this girl can bring more to the table.

An undeniable talent with a humble heart, she’s a “Phenom” indeed.