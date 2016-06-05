On the day 2 at Men’s WOQT Mexico City the hosting team Mexico recorded another win, moving closer to the Olympic berth. All they need are two sets won against their last opponent – Tunisia.

Check out Day 1 recap here

Tunisia v Algeria

Result: 3-1 (25-14, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21) – watch online here

Tunisia comes back from the dead after their 3-1 victory over continental fellow Algeria. The team was considered favourite of the tournament, but began the WOQT with loss to Chile. For Algerians this is the end of the fight for Rio. Tunisia can still qualify but needs to defeat Mexico in three or four sets and hope that Chile will either lose to Algeria or finish with a worse set ratio than Tunisia. If both teams have equal set ratio, the points ratio will determine the winner. If this score will still be tight, the result of direct clash will decide on the berth.

Nothing is decided yet, the first objective of winning was obtained. The pressure of asking the team for a specific result is too dangerous; first we must win and then wait for the other team’s results. Today’s performance was very positive; this has to continue not only for this important tournament but for the rest of the season. — Fethi Mkaouar via FIVB Nothing is decided yet, the first objective of winning was obtained. The pressure of asking the team for a specific result is too dangerous; first we must win and then wait for the other team’s results. Today’s performance was very positive; this has to continue not only for this important tournament but for the rest of the season.

I believe fatigue is really affecting my boys. Mexico’s altitude continues to be an issue we’re adapting to and this is the reason we couldn’t sustain the same game level thru out the match. Our rhythm wasn’t even and not what we were hoping for. — Ikhedji Mouloud via FIVB I believe fatigue is really affecting my boys. Mexico’s altitude continues to be an issue we’re adapting to and this is the reason we couldn’t sustain the same game level thru out the match. Our rhythm wasn’t even and not what we were hoping for.

Full WOQT preview can be found here

Volleyverse WOQT Results & Predictions

INFO: R – FIVB Ranking / NO – Next Opponent / NGP – Next Game Prediction / OFRP – Our Final Result Prediction

[table id=8 /]

Mexico v Chile

Result: 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-21) – watch online here

Mexico secures the second victory at WOQT, defeating Chile 3-1. The hosts need only two sets to qualify to Rio, but nothing is over yet for Chile. The team remains second and if Tunisia wins with Mexico on the Day 3 and Chile’s their set ratio will be better, the team gets through.

We expected a tough game today. Chile’s serves are very effective and our reception presented difficulties in the first set as some of the guys lost control. For the second set our adjustments in reception and blocking worked out. We expected a tough game today. Chile’s serves are very effective and our reception presented difficulties in the first set as some of the guys lost control. For the second set our adjustments in reception and blocking worked out. Today Tunisia played different and for sure their strategy against us will also present variations. We must remain patient, aggressive and willing to win tomorrow. — Jorge Azair

Congratulations to Mexico for today’s win. As for us, we didn’t play our best volleyball. Mexico took excellent advantage of the opportunities we gave away with our errors. The team needs to work and play more international matches, with this they will gain more experience to keep the same rhythm during the whole match. For tomorrow we must mentally recover from today’s loss and defeat Algeria in straight sets. — Daniel Nejamkin Congratulations to Mexico for today’s win. As for us, we didn’t play our best volleyball. Mexico took excellent advantage of the opportunities we gave away with our errors. The team needs to work and play more international matches, with this they will gain more experience to keep the same rhythm during the whole match. For tomorrow we must mentally recover from today’s loss and defeat Algeria in straight sets.

Share Your Voice

[interaction id=”5751e051521a3b9853ea94b9″]