Watch WOQT Australia v Poland Online

* This is the FIVB official stream, which may be blocked in some countries due to broadcast restrictions. If the stream is blocked in your country check out this page for advice on where to watch – FIVB broadcast information.

Watch Australia v Poland Online

Watch Australia v Poland online via FIVB & volleyverse.com on day 7 of the Men’s World Qualifiers for Rio 2016 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Game starts at 06:30 GMT on 5th June 2016.

The WOQT doubles as the qualification tournament for Asian teams. In each one, the best ranked Asian team plus the top three ranked teams will qualify for the Olympics. If an Asian is ranked among the top three, then the next ranked squad (fourth place) will get a berth.

Who do you think will win?

