Post-Olympic berth fever continues in Iran

Iran’s success at WOQT in Japan gives the team first perks, as Iranians are awarded in their homeland for making a history in Iranian sport. The team and coaching staff were acknowledged by the Ministry of Sport and Iranian NOC, while some players had the entire cities in cheers for their result.

Iran secured its Olympic qualification in Japan and will be the only team to represent Asia in Rio 2016. The success came years after Iran started making its way to the top international volleyball. Led by Julio Velasco back in the cycle prior to London 2012, Iran missed the opportunity by one set. Since then, the team reached World League Final and ended sixth at 2014 FIVB World Championship, coached that season by Serb Slobodan Kovac. Earlier this year Iranian federation hired Raul Lozano, who worked in the past with men teams of Poland and Germany.

At WOQT in Japan Iran showed one of the strongest performances and claimed its berth winning on Saturday 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 20-25 and 34-32) with Poland (who secured its berth earlier on Thursday). After the match players couldn’t hide their emotions, grabbing the Olympic ticket first time in history. After the match Lozano didn’t want to talk about stats and elements of the game: “I am happy for my team and the result we achieved. This is a special day in history of Iranian sport“.

President of Iranian Volleyball, Dr. Davarzani, emphasized that the team has been working for a decade to achieve this result.

Six or seven team out of the eight participants were in full abilities to achieve the same result we did. Canada, Australia and Japan were among those, while Europeans Poland and France had their own place and were likely to win. China arrived with a team of both young and experienced players, they fought hard to defeat other teams. It's worth mentioning they defeated us at the World Cup in 2015. It was tough playing without injured Amir Ghafour. We came to Japan with one only opposite – Shahram Mahmoudi – who carried the burden by himself. All of the players fought hard. — Dr. Mohammad Reza Davarzani

We promised we will go to the Olympic Games and we are! I believe our nation deserves this and even more. This victory is a small gift from the team to our fans and I hope they will accept it. — Farhad Zarif

Middle blocker Seyed Mousavi was not only happy about the Olympic berth, but satisfied with getting the ticket before the end of the tournament, avoiding the stress of fighting for it until the last game. His captain, Saeid Marouf remembers the lost set to Australia that stood in team’s way to qualify to London 2012, so this victory was a special thing for the setter.

For some of the players this would be the last chance to make Olympics and I'm happy that we made the history. — Saeid Marouf

Awarded joy

After arriving to Iran, the joy of the team and its fans continued with players being acknowledged for their success by the Ministry of Sport and NOC. The award was initially to be given at the airport right after players arrival, but the thousands of fans who came to greet the team made it impossible.

The financial award 100,000,000 Rials ($ 3280) for each player, while financial awards for the coaching and technical staff will be give due by NOC.

This is not the only way Iranian nation showed its gratitude towards the team. Farhad Ghaemi received another surprise after his home town Ghonbad Kavoos named a newly established park after him.

The city is known for to disciplines – horse riding and volleyball, while locals call it volleyball capital of Iran. Ghaemi, 27, is one of the biggest stars of the team. It was his serve that allowed Iran to finish the match against Poland at 3-1, instead of going for a tie-break, when Poland made a tie at the end of fourth set.

The 1000 square meters park is located close to Ghaemi’s family house and includes sport facilities. Ghaemi himself received from the city a 200 square meters land in the residential area.

We felt a big pressure during the tournament. All of the teams were good; since we had a bitter memory with Australian team back from Olympic qualifier in 2012, the match against them was specially tough for us. I am grateful to all Iranians. I felt people's support in the hardest moments and now I am glad that we could make them happy. Everything I have is thanks to these people. Having the park named after me is a huge privilege, I won't forget it until the rest of my life. — Farhad Ghaemi

Courtesy of ISJA and AIPS member – Rahim Rahimzadeh