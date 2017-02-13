Will San Sebastian survive broken heart?

Valentines Day would be doubly special as Arellano University goes for the jugular when it clashes with San Sebastian College in the finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament at the Philsports Arena.

After posting a clean 9-0 mark in the eliminations, the Lady Stags are supposed to be the favorites as they marched to the finals with a thrice-to-beat advantage. But the Lady Chiefs broke their backs, hacking out a pair of convincing victories to move a heartbeat away from winning the crown.

San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb said they would not go down without putting up a fight, especially with graduating players vowing to go all out to live another day.

“Para sa mga bata, gusto nila mag-champion eh.”

Gorayeb, whose wards were also crushed last year by College of Saint Benilde despite a thrice-to-beat incentive, said he doesn’t really need a title.

"Yung sa akin, personal ha: Hindi ko naman kailangan ng isa pang championship. Halos 60 na championships ko sa NCAA eh. Ano pa ba hihilingin ko? Next year may chance pa ako, pero yung mga ga-graduate na, wala na." "Sabi ko nga kay Gretch (Gretchel Soltones), kahit makuha mo pa lahat ng individual awards, iba yung isang pirasong trophy. Kaya nga last game patay kung patay maglaro si Gretchel eh."

Loaded with pressure

Gorayeb added that his wards performed with cold feet in their previous game. And it completely doomed their chances.

“Pressure ng game siguro kaya dinamdam nila eh. Dahil maliwanag dun sa instruction ko sa timeout: Wag mo babalibagin ang bola pag dumating sayo. Eh binabalibag eh, eh di outside tuloy.”

Gorayeb added that the Lady Stags’ poor decision-making led them to a heart-breaking loss in Game 2.

"Hindi yan breaks of the game eh. Masyado lang talagang immature ang decision-making ng mga bata. Ginagabayan ko naman sila, maliwanag naman instructions ko. Wala eh. Ganyan talaga." "Ang hirap eh. Coach lang naman ako. Sila yung naglalaro, kung nenerbyosin sila, wala ng mangyayari."

Gorayeb added that it’s now or never for the Lady Stags.

They either have to do their best or walk away with broken hearts.