Will Johnvic join showbiz?

College of Saint Benilde made history when it dethroned University of Perpetual Help in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 men’s volleyball tournament Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

De Guzman, who was hailed as Most Valuable Player (MVP), was simply on fire.

He delivered 26 kills, a block and an ace as the Blazers completed a thrilling 25-12, 21-25, 17-25, 25-14, 18-16 triumph over the reigning champions.

Rey Taneo and Esmail Kasim worked hard in the deciding set, but fell short as de Guzman engineered an uprising down the stretch.

De Guzman said the victory is their response to a painful setback last year.

“Naging stepping stone namin ang pagkatalo namin sa kanila last year. Medyo dinamdam namin yun so nag-prepare kami. Tinanggap namin emotionally at ginawa namin motivation para makuha ang korona this year.” “Naging stepping stone namin ang pagkatalo namin sa kanila last year. Medyo dinamdam namin yun so nag-prepare kami. Tinanggap namin emotionally at ginawa namin motivation para makuha ang korona this year.” “So, ngayon nag-double time kami at naniwala kami kay Coach. Andyan naman si Coach palagi para sumuporta at alalayan kami. Nagtiwala kami sa isa’t-isa at naging matibay ang puso namin.”

Ready for the limelight?

The victory was an encore performance for the good-looking spiker.

With his graduation, talks have it that he would be formally join showbiz following an impressive performance in a movie that served as an official entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival last year.

Athletes crossing over to showbiz is nothing new.

A handful of former basketball stars are now acting full time such as Benjie Paras, Joey Marquez and Yoyong Martirez while stars like Alvin Patrimonio, Ricky Brown, Jerry Codinera and Bong Alvarez also tried acting once upon a time.

Monsour del Rosario was also a taekwondo champion before becoming a household name in action movies in the mid-90s.

Even Richard Gomez used to be a member of the national team in fencing, shooting and rowing before campaigning competitively in the infant stage of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) and saw action in the AVC Asian Men’s Club Championship in 2014.

But no active volleyball player ever completely jumped into the showbiz bandwagon.

De Guzman could be the first.

“Of course, my doors for showbiz will always be open.” “Of course, my doors for showbiz will always be open.” “Kung may opportunity man sa showbiz, andyan naman yung manager ko si Mark Salamat at Virtual playground, siguro showbiz.”

Aside from showbiz, de Guzman is also looking to continue playing and represent the country in the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

“Nag-tryout ako sa national team, kung bibigyan ako ng chance for the second time, maglalaro ako for SEA games. Pero kung hindi man palarin, alam ko naman na maraming mas malakas na youth na papasok for national team.”

He added that his career shouldn’t end with the Blazers winning the title.

Yet, it only marks the start of something new.