Short hair don’t care for Benilde

Reigning champion College of Saint Benilde showed up with a new hairdo when it prevailed over San Beda College, 12-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

There’s a story behind the super short hair.

Lady Blazers coach Michael Carino revealed that the ultimate goal of his team is to sweep the season after dominating the league last year.

But a shocking five-set loss to Lyceum of the Philippines Univeristy spoiled their objective, prompting them to cut their hair as a reminder that they have to remain hungry and motivated.

Our target is to sweep the season. We have a deal that if we don’t meet it, they have to cut their hair.

Middle blocker Ranya Musa admitted that the decision wasn’t a cakewalk.

They, however, had to do it to show solidarity and further motivate them to rise from every fall.

Almost everyone of us doesn’t want to cut our hair. But when we lost to Lyceum, we were so down so we decided to cut it off to boost our morale.

For a while, the Lady Blazers looked headed for disaster as they opened their match against the Lady Red Spikers with a sour performance. Order, however, was restored when Rachel Anne Austero took charge while Jeanette Panaga, Arianne Daguil and Musa started to make their presence felt.

Musa said winning over San Beda was such a relief.

In fact, a pair of losses would prompt them to do something even more drastic.

We might completely shave our hair if we lost our last two games. So, we badly need to win this game very badly.

Musa, then, ran his fingers through her newly chopped locks.

Their hair may have been short, but their burning desire to win the crown remains long.