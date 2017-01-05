Short hair don’t care for Benilde

Reigning champion College of Saint Benilde showed up with a new hairdo when it prevailed over San Beda College, 12-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.
There’s a story behind the super short hair.
Lady Blazers coach Michael Carino revealed that the ultimate goal of his team is to sweep the season after dominating the league last year.
But a shocking five-set loss to Lyceum of the Philippines Univeristy spoiled their objective, prompting them to cut their hair as a reminder that they have to remain hungry and motivated.
Middle blocker Ranya Musa admitted that the decision wasn’t a cakewalk.
They, however, had to do it to show solidarity and further motivate them to rise from every fall.
For a while, the Lady Blazers looked headed for disaster as they opened their match against the Lady Red Spikers with a sour performance. Order, however, was restored when Rachel Anne Austero took charge while Jeanette Panaga, Arianne Daguil and Musa started to make their presence felt.
Musa said winning over San Beda was such a relief.
In fact, a pair of losses would prompt them to do something even more drastic.
Musa, then, ran his fingers through her newly chopped locks.
Their hair may have been short, but their burning desire to win the crown remains long.