San Sebastian stays perfect

San Sebastian College went full blast as it swept Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 to remain perfect in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Monday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Stags brushed off a shaky start and took advantage of the errors produced by the Lady Pirates, especially when they suddenly collapsed in the second set.



Skipper Gretchel Soltones spewed fire and delivered 12 spikes, including 11 digs and an ace while middle blockers Joyce Sta. Rita and Kat Villegas also finished with a combined 22 markers.



Lyceum, on the other hand, dropped to 5-4 win-loss slate and is already out of the tight Final Four race.

Battle for Final Four

Meanwhile, reigning champion College of Saint Benilde, San Beda College and University of Perpetual Help are the teams left battling for the two remaining spots in the Final Four while San Sebastian and Arellano University have secured their respective semis berth.



The Lady Stags will be facing CSB on Wednesday in a much-awaited clash that will determine if there will be a step-ladder format in the semifinals.



Nonetheless, seasoned mentor Roger Gorayeb said his wards have the advantage over the reigning champions.



“Malaking bagay, kasi kami buo, sila hindi. Sila nag-struggle, kami naman relaxed kami going into Wednesday’s game. So, psychologically, may advantage kami.”



With six-year title drought, San Sebastian is indeed serious to claim the title this time after it succumbed to CSB last season.



However, the other competing schools are still eager to challenge the power and grit of the winningest school in the NCAA women’s volleyball tourney.