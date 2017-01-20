San Beda keeps on breathing

San Beda College pumped some life into its sputtering Final Four hopes as it overpowered Mapua in five thrilling sets; 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Red Spikers had a gallant stand in the opening set before relaxing in the third to give winless Mapua a sliver of hope.

But San Beda rediscovered its fighting form in the deciding set to seal the heart-stopping victory.

Francesca Racraquin led the way with 16 points while Satrianni Espiritu had 13 markers for San Beda, which also drew significant numbers from Rebecca Cuevas, Carmina Rebolledo and Nieza Viray.

Racraquin admitted that they underestimated the Lady Cardinals, who were eager to pull of an earth-shaking upset.

“Masyado kaming nag-relax. We underestimated them.” “Masyado kaming nag-relax. We underestimated them.” “Sabi ko lang; Final Four. Amin yun. Kaya kelangan namin Manalo ditto. Dapat lang magtulungan kami at maging matapang ng may tiwala sa isa’t isa.”

The victory may be safely into their pocket, but San Beda coach Nemesio Gavino said the job is not yet done.

They still have to make it to the semis.

“Masaya kami at nakapasok kami sa playoffs pero mas magiging masaya kami kung nasa Final Four na kami.”

The Lady Red Spikers would be waiting for two more playdates before realizing that goal.

But the good thing is that they are already on the right track.