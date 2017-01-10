Race to the Final Four heats up

Four squads were already eliminated as the race to the Final Four of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament heats up.

Jose Rizal University, Letran College, Mapua Institute of Technology and Emilio Aguinaldo College were already booted out of contention in the semifinals of the country’s oldest collegiate league on January 27.

The Lady Generals emerged as the only winless team in seven games while the Lady Knights and Lady Cardinals submitted only a solitary victory in eight matches.

On the other hand, the Lady Bombers fashion a 2-5 win-loss slate, but it is mathematically impossible for them to make it to the next round.

With that, University of Perpetual Help, San Beda College, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Arellano University, College of Saint Benilde and undefeated San Sebastian College were left in contention for the Final Four slot.

Last season’s Most Valuable Player Gretchel Soltones and the rest of the Lady Stags have to win their remaining three games over the Lady Altas, Lady Pirates and reigning champions Lady Blazers to coast to the finals.

The scenario is pretty similar to what happened last year when the Lady Blazers, bannered by the solid crew of Jeanette Panaga, Djanel Cheng, Ranya Musa and Janine Navarro reigned supreme.