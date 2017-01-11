For Perpetual, nothing is impossible

Despite fashioning a 3-3 win-loss slate, University of Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar still believes the Lady Altas would claim another title in the 92nd season of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball tournament.

But it would be a walk in the park.

The last time the Altas won the title was in Season 89 when former Most Valuable Player (MVP) Honey Royse Tubino led them to a rare grand-slam.

After a two-year drought, skipper Coleen Bravo along with rising stars Lourdes Clemente, Bianca Tripoli, and Necelle Gual are expected to lead the Lady Altas the country’s oldest collegiate league.

San Beda College, Lyceum of the Philippines Univesity, Arellano University, San Sebastian College-Recoletos and reigning champion College of Saint Benilde, however, are making life difficult for Perpetual as they are all locked in a bitter race to the Final Four.

But Acaylar believes that winning the crown is still possible.

“I believe that we have better chances to reclaim the championship. I can see it by how my wards perform in our practices and tune-up games.” “I believe that we have better chances to reclaim the championship. I can see it by how my wards perform in our practices and tune-up games.” “Nothing is impossible. I know that we can pull off a good run late into this season.”

Acaylar was right: Nothing is impossible.

And these Lady Altas are ready to win their three remaining games against the heavyweights to realize their lofty goal of reclaiming the crown.