One game at a time for Arellano

Arellano University dominated University of Perpetual Help, 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13, to secure the second semifinal slot in the 92nd National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Jovie Prado shone the brightest, delivering 15 points to crush whatever chances the Lady Altas have in the semifinals of the country’s oldest collegiate league.

Regine Arocha and skipper Rialen Sante were also impressive as they chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.

On the other hand, graduating Jam Suyat and Lourdes Clemente carried the cudgels for the Lady Altas with 12 points apiece but sputtered down the stretch, allowing the Lady Chiefs to tally the overwhelming win.

With the victory, Arellano sealed the second spot and a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals where they would face reigning champion College of Saint Benilde.

Arellano coach Boyet Javier, however, said they have to be very careful.

“Nakuha namin yung goal namin nung eliminations. So etong paparating na laban, mas crucial ito. Mas lalong hindi kami pwedeng magkamali dito.”

He said they want to take every crucial match one game at a time in order to reach their goal of making it back to the NCAA finals, where San Sebastian College is waiting and armed with a thrice-to-beat advantage.

“Dapat hindi kami magkamali sa game naming against Saint Benilde. Kapag nakuha namin, saka namin pagpupursigihan ang San Sebastian. One game at a time lang.”

Javier added that they are serious in claiming their second title.

"Last year kasi strong yung sa akin pero hindi sya team talaga." "Ngayon, hindi naman sya malakas pero team effort kasi yung nangyayari. So yung galaw ng team ko ngayon, mas buo kumpara nung last year." "Sabi ko nga, hindi ko kailangan ng strong team. Ang kailangan ko ay yung team talaga."

Javier smiled over the possibility of pulling a shocking upset of well-rested Lady Stags in the finals.

His mind is not yet there.

He knows it’s still a long way to go. And they will play every game as if it is their last.