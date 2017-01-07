After suffering Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) sprain on her left knee last month, College of Saint Benilde stalwart Ranya Musa admitted that she has yet to fully recover.

But in their previous game against San Beda College in the eliminations of the NCAA Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament last Thursday, the prized middle blocker doesn’t appear to be hurting.

In fact, she was blazingly in control and successfully delivered 11 points along with Jeanette Panaga and Arianne Daguil while Rachel Anne Austero spearheaded the charge with 13 markers.

Musa admitted that pain is still there, but she has to overcome it for the must-win battle.

“To be honest, it’s still painful. I just took a pain reliever before the game so I can still manage to play. I really want to win this game for my team.”

It was the middle of their thrilling battle against Lyceum of the Philippines University when Musa soared for an open hit, but landed awkwardly after the central attacker also went down.

The 19-year old blocker, however, brushed off the pain and was able to finish the match that resulted to a painful setback.

Aside from Musa, opposite attacker Ellaine Dolorito and her replacement also went down with an injury for the reigning champions.

Fortunately, Lady Blazers’ coach Michael Carino used the long holiday break to help them recover.

“During the break, we really took care of those injured players by strengthening them. We also tried to adjust our plays so I know who to utilize without them. Good thing, it really helps.”

The Lady Blazers need to win at least two games to formally clinch a semifinal berth.

It’s a tall order. And it appeared that nothing could stop them – not even an injury.