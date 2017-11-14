Macky returns home

Seasoned mentor Macky Cariño has finally returned home after calling it quits with the College of St. Benilde last month.

Cariño, the architect of the Lady Blazers’ historic title run in the 91st NCAA women’s volleyball tournament, moved to the South to conquer greater heights with University of Perpetual Help System-DALTA, where he began his coaching career.

He was tapped to call the shots for the Lady Altas in the 93rd season of the NCAA which will unfurl on January 4.

Aside from that, University of Perpetual Help Athletic Director Sammy Acaylar appointed Cariño as executive volleyball director of the entire system DALTA campuses of the University such as Las Piñas, Molino and Calamba.

“I resigned to assume a bigger role, which is to handle not only the women’s volleyball team but Perpetual Help’s volleyball program as a whole.”

Acaylar, who handles the men’s national team, will remain as the mentor of Perpetual’s men’s volleyball team.

Bannered by skipper Yanca Tripoli, the Las Piñas-based squad seeks to reclaim their lost pride and glory under the wings of Cariño, who also serves as an assistant coach of Jerry Yee for Sta. Lucia Realty in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

The Lady Altas last won the prestigious crown in Season 89.

Meanwhile, CSB men’s volleyball head coach Arnold Laniog, will handle the Lady Blazers on the interim basis.