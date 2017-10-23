Macky quits

Macky Carino formally stepped down as head coach of the College of Saint Benilde, a shocking twist that came with only one month before the NCAA Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament fires off on November 24.

Under Carino’s guidance, the Lady Blazers came up with back-to-back podium finishes in his first two years before leading them to their first championship title in Season 91 since entering the league in 1998.

The Taft-based squad finished third last season after being dethroned by Arellano University.

In the inaugural Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference, the Lady Blazers had a forgettable performance when it only won over also-ran Technological Institute of the Philippines in the preliminaries.

No regrets

Carino, however, said he has no regrets of kissing CSB goodbye.

He knows that he gave everything that he can to establish a reputation for the school in collegiate volleyball.

“I have no regrets.”

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished after leading the College of Saint Benilde to its first title and consistent semifinal appearances. I think it’s time to move on and face bigger challenges ahead.”

Carino added that he will still leave his doors open to other opportunities in the collegiate ranks.

But for now, his eyes are focused on leading Sta. Lucia to its first title in the Philippine Superliga (PSL), where he serves as deputy of seasoned mentor Jerry Yee.

“My doors are still open.”