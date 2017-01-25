Lady Stags learned their lesson

San Sebastian College claimed its third straight finals berth and a thrice-to-beat advantage after sweeping the elimination round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Stags brushed off their shaky offense in the opening set to overpower reigning champion College of Saint Benilde in four sets 22-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14.

Skipper Gretchel Soltones caught fire and delivered 29 attacks, 13 digs and an ace while Kat Villegas and Joyce Sta. Rita produced 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

On the other hand, Lady Blazers Jeanette Panaga and Arianne Daguil combined 20 points, but their efforts were not enough to survive the grit of the powerhouse Lady Stags.

Despite the victory, seasoned mentor Roger Gorayeb doesn’t want to consider the thrice-to-beat incentive in the finals as a major advantage.

“Ayoko na isipin yung thrice-to-beat kasi hindi naman talaga thrice-to-beat eh. Lagi kong sinasabi na ang thrice-to-beat isang panalo lang ako, tapos na yung laro. Pero hindi eh. Tatalunin lang din ako ng tatlong beses, so anong advantage ko doon?”

Last year, the Lady Stags also marched to the finals with the same advantage. But they were ambushed by the hungry Lady Blazers, who survived a grueling step-ladder semifinals before clinching the crown.

That’s what Gorayeb is trying to avoid.

“Hindi na. Hindi na namin maaalala. Sinabi ko na sa kanila na ‘eto na ang gagawin ninyo.’ Makukuha sa ensayo yan.”

Gorayeb, however, stressed that they will maximize the long break to claim the most wanted crown this time.

After all, the Lady Stags already learned their lesson. And they are all eager to essay a fitting ending to their championship script.