Lady Chiefs move closer to goal

Arellano University inched closer to its goal as it formally entered the Final Four of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball tournament.

Jovie Parado was the helm as the Lady Chiefs crushed Lyceum of the Philippines University in straight sets Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Parado finished with 12 points while skipper Rialen Sante and Andrea Marzan chipped in nine and eight markers, respectively, for the Lady Chiefs, who punched their seventh straight victory of the season.

The Lady Pirates, on the other hand, dropped to 5-3, but will still remain in the hunt for the elusive Final Four berth together with reigning champion College of Saint Benilde, San Beda College and University of Perpetual Help.

Lady Chiefs coach Obet Javier said making it to the next round has always been their main objective.

Lady Chiefs coach Obet Javier said making it to the next round has always been their main objective.

"Papalapit na kami ng papalapit (sa goal namin)." "Basta palagi ko lang sinasabi sa team ko a hayaaan nyo na ang Baste (San Sebastian College) na mag-no. 1. Ang importante is makuha natin ang advantage ng top two."

Should San Sebastian sweep its last two games against LPU and CSB, respectively, the Lady Chiefs would definitely be eyeing the second spot with the twice-to-beat edge in the stepladder format.

San Sebastian, on the other hand, will march to the finals with a thrice-to-beat advantage.

For sure, it’s going to be an intense dogfight among these teams who are bidding to bring home the title.