Lady Altas kiss title hopes goodbye

For the first time in six years, University of Perpetual Help will not be competing in the Final Four of the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Altas got the boot when they succumbed to Arellano University in four sets Wednesday at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The first time they entered the semifinals was in 2011 when star spiker Honey Royse Tubino, Sandra Delos Santos, April Sartin and Jheck Dionela were still the stars of the show.

Although they failed to win a crown the following seasons, they still managed to make it past the double-round eliminations.

But this year, it’s an entirely different story.

Perpetual coach Sammy Acaylar said the field had improved tremendously and they were caught huffing and puffing against powerhouse teams like San Sebastian College, College of Saint Benilde and Arellano.

“Ngayon lang kami ulit hindi nag-Final Four. Hindi natin masasabi kasi lahat ng teams ngayon naglakasan.”

Lack of character

Acaylar, however, admitted that his wards lost their character, especially against the Lady Chiefs.

“I know na potential ang team ko, but as I’ve said, ang kulang nila is character. Yung character na kapag pinagalitan o pinagsabihan mo, lalaban sila.” “I know na potential ang team ko, but as I’ve said, ang kulang nila is character. Yung character na kapag pinagalitan o pinagsabihan mo, lalaban sila.” “I gave them strategies and motivations. Pero syempre, they’re also human. Hindi maiiwasan na magkamali at masundan ng isa pang pagkakamali.”

Acaylar said he will give his team a time to reflect, recover and recuperate before gearing up for aother tough grind ahead.

“Papagpahingahin ko muna sila para makapag-unwind at maka-focus kami sa mga bata. I’ll let them play in club leagues and tryout sa national team para ma-expose sila.”

Only Jam Suyat will be out for next season while skipper Coleen Bravo remains doubtful to return.

True enough, it was a complete fall from grace for the once proud, once mighty Perpetual side.

Yet, these bleeding Lady Altas vow to come back fiercer, stronger.