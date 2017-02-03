Johnvic vows to make history

Johnvic De Guzman went full blast as College of Saint Benilde swept University of Perpetual Help, 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 in Game 1 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 men’s volleyball tournament best-of-three finals Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

De Guzman caught fire, delivering 16 attacks, two aces and a block while Isaah Arda chipped in 13 markers for the Blazers.

Only skipper Manuel Doliente notched idouble figures with 10 points for Perpetual.

A frontrunner for Most Valuable Player award, de Guzman said their sacrifices throughout this season motivated the Blazers to get hungrier and make history for College of Saint Benilde.

De Guzman shared that they will never allow the University of Perpetual Help Altas to earn even a set in the match.

“Inisip ko lang lahat ng sakripisyo na ginawa namin. Lahat ng luha at pagod before kami tumungtong dito sa championship namin.” “Inisip ko lang lahat ng sakripisyo na ginawa namin. Lahat ng luha at pagod before kami tumungtong dito sa championship namin.” “Na-motivate ako at ang nasa isip ko hindi sila makakakuha kahit isa (set) ngayong araw na ‘to.”

Mental toughness

With the win, Saint Benilde moved one win away from earning the title.

De Guzman, who starred in a Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Seklusyon, also said they took advantage of Perpetual’s flattened ego.

“Since tinalo na namin sila nung battle for top one, nakita naman namin sakanila na kumbaga wala yung sobrang matapang na puso nila.”

The graduating skipper, for his part, believed that they’re the better team in Game 1 as they carried mental toughness and well-oriented connection.

“Kami nag-prepare kami mentally at yung team namin nagconnect bawat isa. So ayun maganda naman yung naging output at nilaro ng team.”

The Blazers vowed to go all out in Game 2 to formally clinch the title against the reigning champions.

“Sa Game 2 mas magpe-prepare pa kami. Hindi kami magbababa at kung kaya namin na dikdikin sila mas didikdikin talaga namin hanggang makuha namin yung championship.”