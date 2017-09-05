Johnvic returns to spotlight

After completing his mission with the College of Saint Benilde (CSB) and the men’s national team, John Vic De Guzman returned to the spotlight with a new short film.

The reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player will star with Ingrid Dela Paz in Precious Hearts Romances Pelikula 2017 entitled “Ang Isinumpang Maging Single Forever”.

De Guzman and his sports management agency Virtual Playground has decided to crossover in the showbiz industry for the meantime after leading the national squad to a sixth place finish in the recent 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Malaysia.

It will be his first follow up acting project after starring in the award winning film Seklusyon directed by Erik Matti in the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“This was really the plan since after the MMFF nag-focus lang po muna ako sa NCAA and sa National Team. I told Virtual Playground na if there’s still an opportunity sa showbiz, we will be trying our luck once again. Subok lang po ulit.”

The 23-year old Calamba, Laguna-native will juggle commitment for both showbiz and sports industry as the National Team training resumes Wednesday.

He vowed to promote the men’s volleyball in the limelight.