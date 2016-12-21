Johnvic makes history

College of Saint Benilde star Johnvic De Guzman took his career to the next level by being part of the movie Seklusyon in the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival that will be shown on Christmas Day.

De Guzman made history by becoming the first-ever volleyball star who joined showbiz and star in a full-blown movie.

Seklusyon is an Erik Matti follow-up film to his acclaimed crime film Honor Thy Father bannered by Ronnie Alonte, Rhed Bustamante, Phoebe Walker, Elora Espano, Neil Ryan Sese, Lou Veloso, Dominic Roque and JR Versales.

It is a story abott a young deacon (Ronnie Alonte) who hides from the devil in a sacred sanctuary seven days before he is ordained as a priest.

The film first premiered in Macau International Film Festival and gathered praise from Hollywood film critics.

Dream come true

De Guzman, a nephew of the great Director Lino Brocka, played a role of being one of the four deacons who are sent to a seclusion house in order to resist The Devil’s attempt to attack their faith and lead them away from the path of holiness.

He told Volleyverse that he feels blessed to explore new things – being an actor and work with one of the most respected directors in Matti.

As a first timer, I feel so blessed for the opportunity to be an actor and work with a notable director like Erik Matti.

He also revealed that it was a dream come true for him.

It is such a dream come true. When I was a kid, I already envisioned to be an actor. Thanks to my mom for being my number one supporter.

And when Virtual Playground, a management firm which handles the career of more than 20 volleyball stars, offered De Guzman a chance to be part of Seklusyon, he didn’t think twice.

When Virtual Playground given me the chance to be part of Seklusyon, I immediately grabbed the opportunity.

Lastly, De Guzman added that being an actor is also his way to entertain his supporters since they deserve to see the other side of him.

I think this would be a great way for me to entertain the volleyball fans – by showcasing my other talents.

True enough, volleyball stars are finally crossing over from the hardcourt to the silver screen.

That’s how popular the sport had become.