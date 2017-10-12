Johnvic bares gentle heart

Doing charity work is nothing new for Johnvic de Guzman.

Two weeks ago, the team captain of the men’s national volleyball team did it again, this time, in a bid to save a young girl who is fighting for her life.

Together with his management firm, Virtual Playground, and a handful of volleyball stars, de Guzman spearheaded a One-Day League For A Cause for the benefit of five-year old Yunix Ashteen Andrecio, who is suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

The tourney was held in de Guzman’s hometown in Calamba, Laguna and significant amount was raised for the medical fund of Yunix.

Aside from de Guzman, also present were Raymark Woo, Mike Frey, Levin Dimayuga and Geuel Asia of La Salle, Josh Villanueva of Ateneo, Timothy Eusebio of San Sebastian, Jomaru Amagan of San Beda, Anjo Pertierra of Mapua and Jerome Sarmiento of Adamson.

De Guzman’s teammates at the national team, Ranran Abdilla and Bonjomar Castel, were also there to treat local fans to a spectacular display of their volleyball prowess.

“When I learned about the case of Baby Yunix, nagisip po ako ng pwede ko maitulong kaya po I asked the help of my friends in Laguna, yung local government, and my management agency, Virtual Playground, for support.” “Sa pamamagitan po ng volleyball, makakapagbigay po kami kahit papano ng kaunting assistance sa mga nangangailangan.”

Prayer power

De Guzman said his hopes are high over the recovery of Yunix, especially with volleyball players coming together to raise fund and pray for her.

“Dasal lang po namin ang mabilis na paggaling ni Baby Yunix and gusto ko pong malaman na nadito kaming mga kuya nya to win this fight for her.”

He added that helping Yunix doesn’t end with a one-day fundraising campaign.

But at least the doors of charity are already wide open for other generous donors to enter.

“Mahaba pa po ang laban na ito, so I’m hoping na mas madami pa ang gustong tumulong.”

This is not the first time for de Guzman to pay it forward.

He, in fact, spent his Lenten Season at the Kanlungan ni Maria in Antipolo City, a home for the poor and neglected senior citizens where Christ’s values are being lived.

True enough, more than his beautiful face, awesome smile and powerful spikes, de Guzman has something that makes him a Most Valuable Player (MVP) inside and outside the playing court.

He has a heart made of solid gold.