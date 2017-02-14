History repeats itself for Lady Stags

San Sebastian College head coach Roger Gorayeb couldn’t hide his disappointment after the Lady Stags fell prey to Arellano University in the finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.
It was the third consecutive time for the Lady Stags to choke in the finals.
They first made it to the finals in Season 90, but their title dream was shattered by the Lady Chiefs in a thrilling best-of-three titular showdown.
The following year, they swept the elimination round to march into the finals armed with a thrice-to-beat advantage.
But Most Valuable Player Jeanette Panaga, Djannel Cheng, Janine Navarro and the hungry College of Saint Benilde rained on their parade anddenied themof the title.
This year, the same old script was executed.
The Lady Stags completed a perfect 9-0 record in the eliminations and jumped into finals with another thrice-to-beat advantage.
The Lady Chiefs, however, were able to beat them thrice to complete one of the biggest upsets in the landscape of college volleyball.
Gorayeb feels nothing but disappointment.
“Malungkot ako kasi hindi ko kayo nagabayan sa championship. Ako nadala ko sila sa championship pero hindi ko sila na nabigyan ng kahit isang trophy nila. Hindi ko masyado control kasi ang emotions din ng mga players mabilis mawala yung loob.”
Gorayeb said he is still proud of his wards, especially Soltones, who led the charge throughout the tournament.
“Ang player sa collegiate ang puso niyan nasa eskwelahan, ang mag-champion ka. Kahit hindi ka na maglaro sa commercial eh wala na masayang-masaya ka na sa ganoon. Iba pa rin yung mapag-champion mo kahit isang beses.”
Soltones, the three-time NCAA MVP, said she can’t do anything but to lick her wounds and move on from such a heartbreaking defeat.
Soltones said she she’s proud to display her best performance in her final playing year.
She said the setback is not the end, but the start of something new.
Finally, she flashed a sorry smile.
At the back of her mind, she couldn’t help but to feel sorry and think about the crown that never was.