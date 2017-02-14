History repeats itself for Lady Stags

San Sebastian College head coach Roger Gorayeb couldn’t hide his disappointment after the Lady Stags fell prey to Arellano University in the finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

It was the third consecutive time for the Lady Stags to choke in the finals.

They first made it to the finals in Season 90, but their title dream was shattered by the Lady Chiefs in a thrilling best-of-three titular showdown.

The following year, they swept the elimination round to march into the finals armed with a thrice-to-beat advantage.

But Most Valuable Player Jeanette Panaga, Djannel Cheng, Janine Navarro and the hungry College of Saint Benilde rained on their parade anddenied themof the title.

Same old story

This year, the same old script was executed.

The Lady Stags completed a perfect 9-0 record in the eliminations and jumped into finals with another thrice-to-beat advantage.

The Lady Chiefs, however, were able to beat them thrice to complete one of the biggest upsets in the landscape of college volleyball.

Gorayeb feels nothing but disappointment.

“Malungkot ako. Sabi ko nga hindi kami nakakahiya sa nilaro namin, kundi nakakahinayang. Kasi nandoon na yung opportunity eh. Ako as a coach malungkot ako kasi may mga ga-graduate na hindi man lang nakatikim ng kahit isang championship.” “Malungkot ako. Sabi ko nga hindi kami nakakahiya sa nilaro namin, kundi nakakahinayang. Kasi nandoon na yung opportunity eh. Ako as a coach malungkot ako kasi may mga ga-graduate na hindi man lang nakatikim ng kahit isang championship.” “Malungkot ako kasi hindi ko kayo nagabayan sa championship. Ako nadala ko sila sa championship pero hindi ko sila na nabigyan ng kahit isang trophy nila. Hindi ko masyado control kasi ang emotions din ng mga players mabilis mawala yung loob.”

Gorayeb said he is still proud of his wards, especially Soltones, who led the charge throughout the tournament.

“Siyempre iko-congrats ko siya. Still the same siyempre kahit na sinong player, sabi ko nga sa kanila kung naglalaro ka sa PBA o nasa iba kang commercial kapag hindi ka nag-champion okay lang. Bakit? Kasi yun yung mga professional na naglalaro ka based on your performance, kapag di ka naglalaro tatanggalin ka di ba? Iti-trade ka o aalisin ka pero dito hindi ganoon.” “Siyempre iko-congrats ko siya. Still the same siyempre kahit na sinong player, sabi ko nga sa kanila kung naglalaro ka sa PBA o nasa iba kang commercial kapag hindi ka nag-champion okay lang. Bakit? Kasi yun yung mga professional na naglalaro ka based on your performance, kapag di ka naglalaro tatanggalin ka di ba? Iti-trade ka o aalisin ka pero dito hindi ganoon.” “Ang player sa collegiate ang puso niyan nasa eskwelahan, ang mag-champion ka. Kahit hindi ka na maglaro sa commercial eh wala na masayang-masaya ka na sa ganoon. Iba pa rin yung mapag-champion mo kahit isang beses.”

Moving forward

Soltones, the three-time NCAA MVP, said she can’t do anything but to lick her wounds and move on from such a heartbreaking defeat.

“Wala. Wala lang. Nag-enjoy lang ako. Ganoon talaga. Hindi ko masabi ngayon ‘yung buong nararamdaman ko kasi nga wala akong nakuha sa last year ko. Pero, I have to move on from what happened tonight and look forward sa mga next opportunity na darating. We’ll see you again.”

Soltones said she she’s proud to display her best performance in her final playing year.

“Kasi bakit ako iiyak? Natalo na nga kami, iiyak pa ako? For me, I tried my best. We tried our best but we didn’t make it. Wala naman siguro kaming dapat hilingin pa sa mga sarili naming other than the best.”

She said the setback is not the end, but the start of something new.

“Beach volleyball (is next) and I’m going to get it.”

Finally, she flashed a sorry smile.

At the back of her mind, she couldn’t help but to feel sorry and think about the crown that never was.