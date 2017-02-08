Ghost of past haunts Lady Stags

San Sebastian College suffered a heart-crushing straight set defeat from the hands of Arellano University in Game 1 of their National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament finals late Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Despite sweeping the single round eliminations, the Lady Stags looked sluggish and defeated as the Lady Chiefs ambushed them with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 victory to move two wins away from conquering the title.

The presence of middle blockers Kat Villegas and Joyce Sta. Rita on the defensive end was hardly felt, leaving Gretchel Soltones as the lone ranger who carried the fight for San Sebastian, which is armed with a thrice-to-beat advantage.

The setback was so shocking that San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb was left struggling to find the right word to say in his post-match interview.

He pinned the blame on his wards, saying that their anemic performance doomed their chances.

“Marami akong tinatanong sa kanila. Meron kaming gagawin pero di nila magawa. Pati service may instructions ako na hindi nila magawa.” “Marami akong tinatanong sa kanila. Meron kaming gagawin pero di nila magawa. Pati service may instructions ako na hindi nila magawa.” “Hindi naman kami first-timer eh. Out of focus sila. Setter wala, libero wala madepensahan, service lalong wala.”

Gorayeb stressed their performance was so rusty as if his players showed up only to play a regular game and not a championship with everything at stake.

“Pumunta sila dito hindi para maglaro ng championship. Parang we have to bite the bullet. Tanggapin na lang namin, ganun. Championship ito, hindi regular game.”

History repeats self?

The Lady Stags’ lethargic performance reminds sideliners about their equally atrocious finish last year.

San Sebastian was also powered by a thrice-to-beat edge, but it couldn’t pull the trigger down the stretch, allowing fourth-seed College of Saint Benilde to run away with the shiny golden crown on its head.

Setter Djanel Cheng, Janine Navarro, Ranya Musa and Jeanette Panaga, who emerged as Most Valuable Player (MVP) stole the thunder, completely reducing the fancied Lady Stags into a huge mass of sweat, tears and frustrations.

This year, it appears that Arellano is the reincarnation of that glorious Saint Benilde squad.

And Gorayeb knows that.

“Nagtataka ako kung bakit wala silang magawa pagdating sa laro. Binibiro ko na nga lang sila na ‘uminom ba kayo ng energy drink?’” “Nagtataka ako kung bakit wala silang magawa pagdating sa laro. Binibiro ko na nga lang sila na ‘uminom ba kayo ng energy drink?’” “Yung problemang ganyan, para sa bagong team yan. Nangyari na din sa amin yan. Nung isang taon, sila ang nandun. Hindi ko alam kung nasan ang utak nila. Mahirap manghula.”

Gorayeb added that it seems that his team got drowned by its 9-0 mark.

“Ngayon, tabla. Kailangan (namin) Manalo ng dalawa. Sa isang pagkakamali namin natapon lahat ng ginawa namin nung eliminations.” “Ngayon, tabla. Kailangan (namin) Manalo ng dalawa. Sa isang pagkakamali namin natapon lahat ng ginawa namin nung eliminations.” “Kailangan maintindihan nila na when you say something, do it. Don’t just say it. Maglakad man kayo ngayon ng paluhod sa Recto, wala ng magagawa yan.”

Silent treatment

With Gorayeb furiously roasting them in front of the media, nothing could be heard from the Lady Stags, whose locker room was just within earshot away.

Nobody said a word – not even Soltones.

“Wala tahimik silang lahat.”

“Sa ganyang sitwasyon, talagang tatahimik yan, di makakapagsalita mga yan. Parang nasusuka sila na ‘papano na ito?’ Bumalik sa kanila ang mga ginawa nila.”[/qu0te]

Finally, Gorayeb said he remains hopeful that they can still recover.

They have already learned their lesson.

Now, it’s time to stand up and slay the ghost of the past.