Fajardo, Morado inspire Gual

University of Perpetual Help playmaker Necelle Gual delivered a career-high 73 excellent sets when the Lady Altas overpowered Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.
The Lady Altas took advantage of the slumping Lady Bombers in four sets; 25, 23, 25-22, 26-24, 25-15, to inch closer to the elusive semifinal berth.
And it was Gual who stole the show.
The prized setter from Las Pinas said she was very overwhelmed with the performance she showed against the Lady Bombers.
She added that what she accomplished was just tip of the iceberg.
She vowed to keep on working hard to get into the same caliber as her idols, Kim Fajardo of De La Salle University and Jia Morado of Ateneo de Manila University.
A candidate for the Best Setter award, Gual vowed to keep the Lady Altas afloat in a tight Final Four race as they battle powerhouse Arellano University next week.