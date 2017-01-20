Fajardo, Morado inspire Gual

University of Perpetual Help playmaker Necelle Gual delivered a career-high 73 excellent sets when the Lady Altas overpowered Jose Rizal University (JRU) in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Altas took advantage of the slumping Lady Bombers in four sets; 25, 23, 25-22, 26-24, 25-15, to inch closer to the elusive semifinal berth.

And it was Gual who stole the show.

The prized setter from Las Pinas said she was very overwhelmed with the performance she showed against the Lady Bombers.

“Nakakatuwa. Parang nakaka-overwhelmed kasi sa lahat ng aro ko, ngayon lang ako nakakuha ng ganyang karaming excellent sets.”

She added that what she accomplished was just tip of the iceberg.

She vowed to keep on working hard to get into the same caliber as her idols, Kim Fajardo of De La Salle University and Jia Morado of Ateneo de Manila University.

“Sobrang motivated ako to work hard to be like Kim and Jia. Syempre ina-idolize natin yan. Ginagawa ko ito para makapasok kami sa Final Four at makuha namin ang pinaka-goal namin which is the championship.”

A candidate for the Best Setter award, Gual vowed to keep the Lady Altas afloat in a tight Final Four race as they battle powerhouse Arellano University next week.

“Mas bibilisan ko pa yung set plays kasi yung Arellano naman, hindi man ganun katangkad pero malalakas namin. Dadaanin ko na lang sa bilis.”