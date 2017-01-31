Experiment sends Altas to finals

University of Perpetual Help crawled back to the finals after it pulled off a thrilling five-set conquest of San Beda College, 18-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-11, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Reigning Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Rey Taneo Jr., led the charge with a career-high of 29 points while skipper Manuel Doliente and Esmail Kasim provided significant contributions, finishing with 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

On the other hand, Adrian Viray and Mark Enciso tried to keep the Red Spikers’ chances alive, but suddenly collapsed in the third set after leading two sets to none in the opening sets.

Seasoned mentor Sammy Acaylar shared how he adjusted the positioning of his wards to earn a return ticket to the finals.

“Yung opposite ko na si Rey Taneo ginawa ko siyang outside (hitter). Tapos si Kasim na outside (hitter) ginawa ko siyang opposite (spiker). Kasi hindi gumagana si Kasim, ito (Rey) ang gumagana. So, ang ginawa ko pinalitan ko.” “Yung opposite ko na si Rey Taneo ginawa ko siyang outside (hitter). Tapos si Kasim na outside (hitter) ginawa ko siyang opposite (spiker). Kasi hindi gumagana si Kasim, ito (Rey) ang gumagana. So, ang ginawa ko pinalitan ko.” “Noong third set nag-effect siya. Si Taneo kasi ang nagku-cool ng team namin na masyadong pressured. Pina-follow ko na lang siya hanggang noong fourth set at fifth set ang ganoong posisyon.” “Pero during our practice di namin nae-ensayo yan. It’s just a matter of experiment and in case na mag-go siya itinuluy-tuloy ko na lang.”

The reigning champions will take on powerhouse College of Saint Benilde in the finals.