Are Blazers ready to win title?

College of Saint Benilde earned a ticket to the finals when it swept Arellano University in straight set 27-25, 25-20, 25-14 in the semifinals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 men’s volleyball tournament Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

With the victory, the powerhouse Taft-based squad claimed its 10th straight win after dropping an elimination round assignment to reigning champion University of Perpetual Help.

It was Isaah Arda and skipper Johnvic De Guzman who led the Blazers as they delivered 15 points apiece.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, tried to stay alive before running out of gas in the third set.

College of Saint Benilde head coach Aaron Velez was proud as their 10th straight win marks the best record in the history of their men’s volleyball program.

“Sa history talaga ng CSB (men’s volleyball), ito yung best record – 10 consecutive winning streak.”

He added that his wards boost their confidence in every victory, which also makes them more than ready to clinch the title this season.

“So, yung momentum talaga nakikita namin tumataas eh, sa training and areas na kailangan namin i-improve – pumupulido. Plus, yung mental side ng mga bata kitang-kita ko nakatutok talaga atsaka ramdam na ramdam namin ang bawat isa.” “So, yung momentum talaga nakikita namin tumataas eh, sa training and areas na kailangan namin i-improve – pumupulido. Plus, yung mental side ng mga bata kitang-kita ko nakatutok talaga atsaka ramdam na ramdam namin ang bawat isa.” “Ngayon, mas matibay yung tao. Mas may bench kami. Mas may support ngayon si De Guzman unlike before.” “Sabi ko nga ‘the more na nanalo at papalapit tayo sa end ng tournament, the more na nagpe-prepare at nagiging focused tayo hangga’t hindi natin nakukuha (championship).”

Saint Benilde has never won a title in the NCAA men’s volleyball tourney.

It makes the Blazers hungrier to make history, especially now that they already have a rock-solid unit.

But the question is: Can they go all the way and knock the crown off Perpetual’s head?