Arellano pushes San Sebastian to brink

Arellano University inched closer to its second title as it demolished San Sebastian College in Game 2 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball finals Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Chiefs walked away with a five-set victory 18-25, 25-16, 25-11, 26-28, 15-13, pushing the Lady Stags to the brink of another heart-breaking disaster for the second consecutive year.

Skipper Rialen Sante, Jovie Prado, Andrea Marzan and Mary Anne Esguerra all scored in double figures for the Lady Chiefs.

But it was Rhea Ramirez who emerged as tstar of the show as she tossed 81 excellent sets while delivering a couple of attacks.

On the other hand, San Sebastian committed 51 unforced errors and remained listless out of 59 attempts.

Three-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) Gretchel Soltones finished with 26 points while Kat Villegas had 11 for the Lady Stags.

Arellano coach Obet Javier, however, credited the effort of Soltones in keeping her team alive.

“Breaks of the game na lang siguro. Mas lamang lang kami ng konti in terms of conditioning. Pero nakita namin talagang tinatrabaho ni Grethcel yung team niya which is dapat ganun yung attitude ng gustong gusto manalo.”

Heart of a champion

Sante vowed to end the series on Valentines Day.

“Pipilitin namin tapusin ‘to, one set at a time kami

Hindi po namin kailangan ilagay sa isip namin ‘yun (na lamang kami). Ang dapat namin gawin pagpursigehan namin ang susunod na laban at paghandaan sila ng maayos.”

She stressed that their advantage over the Lady Stags is their fighting heart.

“Motivation sa akin na magchampion kasi ‘di lang ako ang ga-graduate. Madami po kami kaya mas madami po ang puso namin na magchampion.”