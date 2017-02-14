Arellano gets Valentines gift

A guardian angel guided Arellano University when it swept San Sebastian College (SSC) in the finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Lady Chiefs destroyed Lady Stags’ thrice-to-beat advantage in a stepladder finals series to clinch its second title in three years.

Arellano showcased great team effort as it routed San Sebastian; 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15; in Game 3.

Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jovie Prado, skipper Ria Sante and Andrea Marzan led the well-balanced offensive attack, finishing with 14 points apiece while Anne Esguerra contributed 12 markers.

Tournament MVP Gretchel Soltones, on the other hand, produced 25 points for San Sebastian on top of 14 digs and 17 receptions.

But the Lady Stags’ sluggish net defense and countless errors hurt their chances, allowing the Lady Chiefs to conquer the crown.

Arellano head coach Obet Javier said an angel was guiding him throughout their journey to the title.

It was his lost wife, Amy Marie, who recently lost her bout with lung cancer.

Greatest motivation

Amy Marie served as the Lady Chiefs’ greatest motivation to be extra hungry.

“Napakalaking bagay para sa amin nito kasi talagang pinaghirapan namin ito.” “Napakalaking bagay para sa amin nito kasi talagang pinaghirapan namin ito.” “Noong eliminations na down kami sa Baste, nag-set kami ng goal na dapat hindi na ulit mangyari sa amin yun. So, natupad naman at naging maganda rin yung motivation namin kasi sabi nga ng mga player ko: Coach, yung unang-unang motivation namin ay para kay Tita.”

Javier said he felt the presence of his wife in Game 1.

He asked for her guidance while the Lady Chiefs took care of the rest en route to winning the crown.

“Actually, noong Game 1 pa lang, alam ko na nandoon yung misis ko. Kasi talagang lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya na i-guide mo kami kasi alam ko na gustong-gusto mo ulit na manalo tayo dito sa NCAA.” “Actually, noong Game 1 pa lang, alam ko na nandoon yung misis ko. Kasi talagang lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya na i-guide mo kami kasi alam ko na gustong-gusto mo ulit na manalo tayo dito sa NCAA.” “Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga player ko kasi alam ko na sa ganoong bagay, dinamayan talaga nila ako.”

He said more than their team effort, it was the eternal love of his wife which led them to victory.

And the golden crown was his wife’s sweetest Valentines Day gift to him and his team.