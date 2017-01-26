Altas fight for pride

Reigning champion University of Perpetual Help seeks to claim a Final Four slot as it battles College of Saint Benilde in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s volleyball tournament Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Toting an identical 8-1 mark, both the Altas and the Blazers clash in an all-important battle that will decide who will earn the top spot in the semifinals.

Regardless of the result, both Perpetual and Saint Benilde are already armed with a twice-to-beat advantage over their foes, giving them a handsome chance of cruising all the way to the finals.

But Perpetual coach Sammy Acaylar is far from satisfied.

“Hindi pa ako satisfied because hindi pa consistent yung mga basic skills namin.” “Hindi pa ako satisfied because hindi pa consistent yung mga basic skills namin.” “But then again, we’re only humans. We commit mistakes. So all we have to do is to learn from those mistakes and move on.”

Acaylar added that they still have to improve their skills and heart.

They also have to remain hungry, knowing that the goal is to keep that leadership spot.

“Of course, yun ang pinaghahandaan namin (number one spot).” “Of course, yun ang pinaghahandaan namin (number one spot).” “But then, I always tell my players na huwag natin intindihin yung mga panalo. Intindihin natin yung performance natin. Intindihin natin kung nasan tayo at kung ano pa ang mga kulang natin in terms of skills and in terms of heart.”

On the same note, Perpetual skipper Manuel Doliente stressed that their pride is at stake.

“We’re not fighting for the top spot.” “We’re not fighting for the top spot.” “We’re also fighting for our pride kaya importante sa amin na mag-number one kami lalo na’t defending champion kami.”

Aside from Doliente, Rey and Relan Taneo, Esmail Kasim, Allan Sala-an, Patrick Ramos and Kalingking are all ready to step up for the Altas.