We were all ecstatic about the news that Jaja Santiago will play for the Ageo Medics volleyball club in the Japanese V.League Division 1 next season. But little that we know that it was just the beginning. Her older sister, Dindin Santiago-Manabat will be joining her in the V.League as part of the Toray Red Arrows franchise where she will team up with Japanese senior national team players Mari Horikawa and Ai Kurogo.

The Arrows finished sixth in last year’s V.League season, one spot higher than the Ageo Medics. Santiago-Manabat’s addition to Toray will be a boost to their attack as well as their net defense. Here is the list of games that Dindin Santiago-Manabat and the rest of the Toray Arrows will play in the elimination round of the 2018-2019 Japanese V.League season. More games will follow should the Arrows clinch a play-off slot. All times listed below are Philippine Standard (UTC+8).

November 3, 2018 (2:10 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. Hisamitsu Springs

November 10, 2018 (11 AM) – Toray Arrows vs. Okayama Seagulls

November 17, 2018 (1:30 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. JT Marvelous

November 18, 2018 (11 AM) – Toray Arrows vs. Toyota Auto Body Queenseis

November 24, 2018 (12 NN) – Toray Arrows vs. NEC Red Rockets

December 1, 2018 (12 NN) – Toray Arrows vs. Denso Airybees

December 2, 2018 (2 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. Kurobe Aqua Fairies

December 9, 2018 (11 AM) – Toray Arrows vs. Hisamitsu Springs

January 5, 2019 (12 NN) – Toray Red Arrows vs. Ageo Medics (Dindin’s team vs. Jaja’s team)

January 12, 2019 (12 NN) – Toray Arrows vs. Okayama Seagulls

January 13, 2019 (3 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. Denso Airybees

January 19, 2019 (2 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. Hitachi Rivale

January 20, 2019 (2 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. Toyota Auto Body Queenseis

January 26, 2019 (2 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. JT Marvelous

January 27, 2019 (2 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. PFU Blue Cats

February 2, 2019 (11 AM) – Toray Arrows vs. Hitachi Rivale

February 3, 2019 (11 AM) – Toray Arrows vs. NEC Red Rockets

February 9, 2019 (12 NN) – Toray Arrows vs. Ageo Medics (Dindin’s team vs. Jaja’s team)

February 16, 2019 (1 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. Kurobe Aqua Fairies

February 17, 2019 (1 PM) – Toray Arrows vs. PFU Blue Cats

Japanese V.League Women’s Division 2018-2019 Tournament Format

Teams will play a double-round robin elimination round from November 3, 2018 to February 24, 2019 which gives every squad a minimum of 20 games to play. After the eliminations, the top eight teams based on number of wins first and match points second will move to the second round. In round two, all eight teams will participate in a single round-robin and the top three will move to the next phase.

The top team after the second round will get a spot in the finals while the second and third-ranked teams will play in the best-of-three semifinal series to face the number one club in another best-of-three finals series. The Final 8 will be conducted from March 2 to 24, 2019 while the Final 3 phase is on April 6-14, 2019.

V.League Players in the Japanese women’s national team

Given that it’s the best of the best, the Japanese national volleyball team is comprised of players from almost every V.League Division 1 team. Here’s the breakdown of the team that will compete in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2018 in terms of their professional club.

Hisamitsu Springs – Miyu Nagaoka, Nana Iwasaka, Risa Shinnabe, Yuki Ishii, Rika Nomoto, Arisa Inoue

NEC Red Rockets – Sarina Koga, Haruyo Shimamura

Toyota Auto Body Queenseis – Erika Araki, Mami Uchiseto, Saori Takahashi

Saitama Ageo Medics – Koyomi Tominaga, Akane Yamagishi

JT Marvelous – Mako Kobata, Aika Akutagawa

Toray Arrows – Mari Horikawa, Ai Kurogo

Denso Airybees – Yurie Nabeya

Hitachi Rivale – Miya Sato

Mai Okumura and Kanami Tashiro are also part of the national team but they are playing professional for the Nakhon Ratchasima Mall VC in Thailand and the CSM Volei Alba Blaj in Romania, respectively. The Okayama Seagulls and the Kurobe Aqua Fairies does not have any player in the national team. Meanwhile, the PFU Blue Cats might not have a player in Team Japan but they do have Thai sensation Chatchu-on Moksri on their roster.

