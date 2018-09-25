After an impressive stint in the 2018 Asian Games, Alyja Daphne “Jaja” Santiago will suit up for the Ageo Medics squad in the top-tier Japanese V.League. Ageo is part of the V.League’s Eastern Conference together with the Denso Airybees, the NEC Red Rockets, the Hitachi Rivale and newly-promoted teams PFU Blue Cats and the Kurobe Aqua Fairies.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference is composed of the defending V.League champion Hisamitsu Springs, runner-up JT Marvelous, third place Toyota Auto Body Queenseis, newly-promoted Okayama Seagulls, and the sixth-ranked Toray Arrows which recently acquired Jaja’s sister, Dindin Santiago-Manabat. The Santiago sisters are expected to beef up the net attack and defense of Toray and Ageo which finished sixth and seventh last season, respectively.

The 6’ 5” Santiago and the rest of the Ageo Medics squad will play a total of 20 games in the elimination round of the 2018-2019 Japanese V.League season with games being played on Saturdays and Sundays only. Here is the full list of elimination round games for Jaja Santiago in Japan (all times posted are Philippine time or UTC+8):

November 3, 2018 (11 AM) – Ageo Medics vs, Kurobe Aqua Fairies

November 4, 2018 (11 AM) – Ageo Medics vs. PFU Blue Cats

November 10, 2018 (10 AM) – Ageo Medics vs. Denso Airybees

November 17, 2018 (1 PM) – Ageo Medics vs. Hisamitsu Springs

November 24, 2018 (12 NN) – Ageo Medics vs. Okayama Seagulls

December 1, 2018 (2 PM) – Ageo Medics vs. Toyota Auto Body Queenseis

December 2, 2018 (12 NN) – Ageo Medics vs. JT Marvelous

December 8, 2018 (12 NN) – Ageo Medics vs. NEC Red Rockets

December 9, 2018 (2 PM) – Ageo Medics vs. Hitachi Rivale

January 5, 2019 (12 NN) – Ageo Medics vs. Toray Arrows

January 6, 2019 (1 PM) – Ageo Medics vs. Kurobe Aqua Fairies

January 12, 2019 (2 PM) – Ageo Medics vs. Hitachi Rivale

January 13, 2019 (11 AM) – Ageo Medics vs. Toyota Auto Body Queenseis

January 19, 2019 (1 PM) – Ageo Medics vs. JT Marvelous

January 20, 2019 (12 NN) – Ageo Medics vs. NEC Red Rockets

January 26, 2019 (2 PM) – Ageo Medics vs. Hisamitsu Springs

February 2, 2019 (12 NN) – Ageo Medics vs. PFU Blue Cats

February 9, 2019 (12 NN) – Ageo Medics vs. Toray Arrows

February 17, 2019 (12 NN) – Ageo Medics vs. Okayama Seagulls

February 23 or 24, 2019 (TBA) – Ageo Medics vs. Denso Airybees

Japanese V.League Women’s Division 2018-2019 Tournament Format

Teams will play a double-round robin elimination round from November 3, 2018 to February 24, 2019 which gives every squad a minimum of 20 games to play. After the eliminations, the top eight teams based on number of wins first and match points second will move to the second round. In round two, all eight teams will participate in a single round-robin and the top three will move to the next phase.

The top team after the second round will get a spot in the finals while the second and third-ranked teams will play in the best-of-three semifinal series to face the number one club in another best-of-three finals series. The Final 8 will be conducted from March 2 to 24, 2019 while the Final 3 phase is on April 6-14, 2019.

Schedule taken and translated from the Ageo Medics official website.