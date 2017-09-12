Watch Live: Japan v USA – FIVB Men’s Grand Champions Cup

Watch Japan v USA in the Men’s World Grand Champions Cup live online here on Volleyverse.com.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:15 AM GMT on 12th September 2017.

**This is the FIVB YouTube stream so will be subject to their broadcast restrictions. We recommend checking here for any further updates on broadcast in your country.**

What is the FIVB World Grand Champions Cup?

The 2017 FIVB World Grand Champions Cup, the 7th edition of the tournament, kicks off on the 5th September in Japan and will witness 12 of the world’s top volleyball teams battle it out for the title.

Both the men and women’s competitions will see 6 teams compete for the title. The challengers are made up of the number one team from the highest ranked continents at the Rio 2016 Olympics games plus hosts Japan and wildcards Italy and South Korea:

Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Men’s Volleyball Tournament