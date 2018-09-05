If you are looking for the best volleyball action, then you should not miss the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championships 2018. The best teams in the planet will compete for world supremacy in this competition that happens only every four years. The 2018 edition of this tournament will be held in six cities all over Japan from the 29th of September to the 20th of October.
Defending champion United States will look to defend their crown against 23 other teams Asia, Oceania, Africa, Europe & the Americas. But repeating as champions will be a tall order for there will be three grueling rounds before the semifinals and the medal matches.
Regardless of the team you are rooting for, you can check their match schedules below. For the match-ups to be determined especially , we will update the list once the pairings have been settled. All times shown below are GMT (UTC+0).
First round match schedule
Each pool will have a single round-robin which guarantees each team at least five matches.
Pool A
September 29 @ 04:10 – Mexico v Cameroon
September 29 @ 06:40 – Germany v Netherlands
September 29 @ 10:20 – Argentina v Japan
September 30 @ 04:40 – Cameroon v Germany
September 30 @ 07:10 – Argentina vs Mexico
September 30 @ 10:20 – Japan v Netherlands
October 1 @ 04:40 – Argentina v Dominican Republic
October 1 @ 07:10 – Netherlands v Cameroon
October 1 @ 10:20 – Mexico v Japan
October 3 @ 04:40 – Argentina v Netherlands
October 3 @ 07:10 – Mexico v Germany
October 3 @ 10:20 – Japan v Cameroon
October 4 @ 04:40 – Netherlands v Mexico
October 4 @ 07:10 – Cameroon v Argentina
October 4 @ 10:20 – Germany v Japan
Pool B
September 29 @ 04:40 – Bulgaria v Italy
September 29 @ 07:10 – Turkey v Canada
September 29 @ 10:20 – China v Cuba
September 30 @ 04:40 – Canada v Italy
September 30 @ 07:10 – Cuba vs Bulgaria
September 30 @ 10:20 – Turkey v China
October 2 @ 04:40 – Italy v Cuba
October 2 @ 07:10 – Bulgaria v Turkey
October 2 @ 10:20 – China v Canada
October 3 @ 04:40 – Turkey v Italy
October 3 @ 07:10 – Canada v Cuba
October 3 @ 10:20 – China v Bulgaria
October 4 @ 04:40 – Bulgaria v Canada
October 4 @ 07:10 – Cuba v Turkey
October 4 @ 10:20 – Italy v China
Pool C
September 29 @ 04:40 – Russia v Trinidad and Tobago
September 29 @ 07:10 – Azerbaijan vs USA
September 29 @ 10:20 – South Korea v Thailand
September 30 @ 04:40 – USA vs Trinidad and Tobago
September 30 @ 07:10 – Azerbaijan vs Korea
September 30 @ 10:20 – Thailand v Russia
October 2 @ 04:40 – Russia v Azerbaijan
October 2 @ 07:10 – Trinidad and Tobago v Thailand
October 2 @ 10:20 – USA v South Korea
October 3 @ 04:40 – Azerbaijan v Trinidad and Tobago
October 3 @ 07:10 – Korea v Russia
October 3 @ 10:20 – USA v Thailand
October 4 @ 04:40 – Trinidad and Tobago v South Korea
October 4 @ 07:10 – Thailand v Azerbaijan
October 4 @ 10:10 – Russia v USA
Pool D
September 29 @ 04:40 – Puerto Rico v Brazil
September 29 @ 07:10 – Dominican Republic vs Serbia
September 29 @ 10:20 – Kazakhstan v Kenya
September 30 @ 04:40 – Brazil v Dominican Republic
September 30 @ 07:10 – Kazakhstan vs Puerto Rico
September 30 @ 10:20 – Kenya v Serbia
October 1 @ 04:40 – Dominican Republic v Kazakhstan
October 1 @ 07:10 – Puerto Rico v Kenya
October 1 @ 10:20 – Serbia v Brazil
October 3 @ 04:40 – Puerto Rico v Dominican Republic
October 3 @ 07:10 – Kazakhstan v Serbia
October 3 @ 10:20 – Kenya v Brazil
October 4 @ 04:40 – Serbia v Puerto Rico
October 4 @ 07:10 – Dominican Republic v Kenya
October 4 @ 10:20 – Brazil v Kazakhstan
Second round match schedule
The top four teams from each pool will play in the second round and will be divided into two pools. The first to fourth placers of Pools A and D will be grouped under Pool E while their counterparts from Pools B and C comprise Pool F. Each team from the previous Pool A will play the remaining teams from Pool D once and vice versa. The same goes for the previous Pools B and C.
Pool E
October 7 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD
October 7 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD
October 7 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD
October 7 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD
October 8 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD
October 8 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD
October 8 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD
October 8 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD
October 10 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD
October 10 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD
October 10 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD
October 10 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD
October 11 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD
October 11 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD
October 11 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD
October 11 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD
Pool F
October 7 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD
October 7 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD
October 7 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD
October 7 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD
October 8 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD
October 8 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD
October 8 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD
October 8 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD
October 10 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD
October 10 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD
October 10 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD
October 10 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD
October 11 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD
October 11 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD
October 11 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD
October 11 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD
Third round match schedule
The top three teams from Pools E and F will qualify for the third round. The top team from Pool E will join Pool G while the winner of Pool F is assigned to Pool H. The groupings of the second and third-place finishers will be determined via draw.
Pool G
October 14 @ 07:10 TBD v TBD
October 15 @ 07:10 TBD v TBD
October 16 @ 07:10 TBD v TBD
Pool H
October 14 @ 10:20 TBD v TBD
October 15 @ 10:20 TBD v TBD
October 16 @ 10:20 TBD v TBD
Semifinals
The top two teams from each pool advances to the semifinals. The winner of Pool G takes on the runner-up of Pool H and vice versa. A fifth-place game will also be played by the third placers from both pools.
October 19 @ 04:40 (Semifinals Match 1) TBD v TBD
October 19 @ 07:10 (Semifinals Match 2) TBD v TBD
October 19 @ 10:20 (Fifth Place Game) TBD v TBD
Medal Matches
The winners of the two semifinal games will compete for the gold medal. Meanwhile, the two losers will fight for the bronze.
October 20 @ 08:20 (Bronze Medal Match) TBD v TBD
October 20 @ 10:40 (Gold Medal Match) TBD v TBD