If you are looking for the best volleyball action, then you should not miss the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championships 2018. The best teams in the planet will compete for world supremacy in this competition that happens only every four years. The 2018 edition of this tournament will be held in six cities all over Japan from the 29th of September to the 20th of October.

Defending champion United States will look to defend their crown against 23 other teams Asia, Oceania, Africa, Europe & the Americas. But repeating as champions will be a tall order for there will be three grueling rounds before the semifinals and the medal matches.

Regardless of the team you are rooting for, you can check their match schedules below. For the match-ups to be determined especially , we will update the list once the pairings have been settled. All times shown below are GMT (UTC+0).

First round match schedule

Each pool will have a single round-robin which guarantees each team at least five matches.

Pool A

September 29 @ 04:10 – Mexico v Cameroon

September 29 @ 06:40 – Germany v Netherlands

September 29 @ 10:20 – Argentina v Japan

September 30 @ 04:40 – Cameroon v Germany

September 30 @ 07:10 – Argentina vs Mexico

September 30 @ 10:20 – Japan v Netherlands

October 1 @ 04:40 – Argentina v Dominican Republic

October 1 @ 07:10 – Netherlands v Cameroon

October 1 @ 10:20 – Mexico v Japan

October 3 @ 04:40 – Argentina v Netherlands

October 3 @ 07:10 – Mexico v Germany

October 3 @ 10:20 – Japan v Cameroon

October 4 @ 04:40 – Netherlands v Mexico

October 4 @ 07:10 – Cameroon v Argentina

October 4 @ 10:20 – Germany v Japan

Pool B

September 29 @ 04:40 – Bulgaria v Italy

September 29 @ 07:10 – Turkey v Canada

September 29 @ 10:20 – China v Cuba

September 30 @ 04:40 – Canada v Italy

September 30 @ 07:10 – Cuba vs Bulgaria

September 30 @ 10:20 – Turkey v China

October 2 @ 04:40 – Italy v Cuba

October 2 @ 07:10 – Bulgaria v Turkey

October 2 @ 10:20 – China v Canada

October 3 @ 04:40 – Turkey v Italy

October 3 @ 07:10 – Canada v Cuba

October 3 @ 10:20 – China v Bulgaria

October 4 @ 04:40 – Bulgaria v Canada

October 4 @ 07:10 – Cuba v Turkey

October 4 @ 10:20 – Italy v China

Pool C

September 29 @ 04:40 – Russia v Trinidad and Tobago

September 29 @ 07:10 – Azerbaijan vs USA

September 29 @ 10:20 – South Korea v Thailand

September 30 @ 04:40 – USA vs Trinidad and Tobago

September 30 @ 07:10 – Azerbaijan vs Korea

September 30 @ 10:20 – Thailand v Russia

October 2 @ 04:40 – Russia v Azerbaijan

October 2 @ 07:10 – Trinidad and Tobago v Thailand

October 2 @ 10:20 – USA v South Korea

October 3 @ 04:40 – Azerbaijan v Trinidad and Tobago

October 3 @ 07:10 – Korea v Russia

October 3 @ 10:20 – USA v Thailand

October 4 @ 04:40 – Trinidad and Tobago v South Korea

October 4 @ 07:10 – Thailand v Azerbaijan

October 4 @ 10:10 – Russia v USA

Pool D

September 29 @ 04:40 – Puerto Rico v Brazil

September 29 @ 07:10 – Dominican Republic vs Serbia

September 29 @ 10:20 – Kazakhstan v Kenya

September 30 @ 04:40 – Brazil v Dominican Republic

September 30 @ 07:10 – Kazakhstan vs Puerto Rico

September 30 @ 10:20 – Kenya v Serbia

October 1 @ 04:40 – Dominican Republic v Kazakhstan

October 1 @ 07:10 – Puerto Rico v Kenya

October 1 @ 10:20 – Serbia v Brazil

October 3 @ 04:40 – Puerto Rico v Dominican Republic

October 3 @ 07:10 – Kazakhstan v Serbia

October 3 @ 10:20 – Kenya v Brazil

October 4 @ 04:40 – Serbia v Puerto Rico

October 4 @ 07:10 – Dominican Republic v Kenya

October 4 @ 10:20 – Brazil v Kazakhstan

Second round match schedule

The top four teams from each pool will play in the second round and will be divided into two pools. The first to fourth placers of Pools A and D will be grouped under Pool E while their counterparts from Pools B and C comprise Pool F. Each team from the previous Pool A will play the remaining teams from Pool D once and vice versa. The same goes for the previous Pools B and C.

Pool E

October 7 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD

October 7 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD

October 7 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD

October 7 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD

October 8 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD

October 8 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD

October 8 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD

October 8 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD

October 10 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD

October 10 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD

October 10 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD

October 10 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD

October 11 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD

October 11 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD

October 11 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD

October 11 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD

Pool F

October 7 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD

October 7 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD

October 7 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD

October 7 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD

October 8 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD

October 8 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD

October 8 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD

October 8 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD

October 10 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD

October 10 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD

October 10 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD

October 10 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD

October 11 @ 01:40 – TBD v TBD

October 11 @ 04:25 – TBD v TBD

October 11 @ 07:10 – TBD v TBD

October 11 @ 10:20 – TBD v TBD

Third round match schedule

The top three teams from Pools E and F will qualify for the third round. The top team from Pool E will join Pool G while the winner of Pool F is assigned to Pool H. The groupings of the second and third-place finishers will be determined via draw.

Pool G

October 14 @ 07:10 TBD v TBD

October 15 @ 07:10 TBD v TBD

October 16 @ 07:10 TBD v TBD

Pool H

October 14 @ 10:20 TBD v TBD

October 15 @ 10:20 TBD v TBD

October 16 @ 10:20 TBD v TBD

Semifinals

The top two teams from each pool advances to the semifinals. The winner of Pool G takes on the runner-up of Pool H and vice versa. A fifth-place game will also be played by the third placers from both pools.

October 19 @ 04:40 (Semifinals Match 1) TBD v TBD

October 19 @ 07:10 (Semifinals Match 2) TBD v TBD

October 19 @ 10:20 (Fifth Place Game) TBD v TBD

Medal Matches

The winners of the two semifinal games will compete for the gold medal. Meanwhile, the two losers will fight for the bronze.

October 20 @ 08:20 (Bronze Medal Match) TBD v TBD

October 20 @ 10:40 (Gold Medal Match) TBD v TBD