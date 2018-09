The FIVB men’s volleyball world championships only happen once every 4 years and outside of the Olympics they offer fans the opportunity to watch the best men’s volleyball teams & players go head to head in quest for one of the sport’s most prestigious titles.

The 2018 volleyball world championships is being co-hosted in Italy and Bulgaria and kicks off on the 9th of September. The first time the event is hosted by two countries fans will witness 24 teams from Asia, Oceania, Africa, Europe & the Americas compete in over 100 matches.

Whether you support the defending champions, Poland; perennial challengers, the USA or plucky underdogs such as Cameroon or Australia we’ve got your favourite team’s match schedule below.

First round match schedule

First round fixtures by pool – all times are GMT (UTC+0)

Pool A

September 09 @ 17:30 – Italy v Japan (Italy wins 3-0: 25-20, 25-21, 25-23)

September 12 @ 15:00 – Dominican Republic v Slovenia (Slovenia wins 3-1: 22-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17)

September 12 @ 18:30 – Belgium v Argentina (Belgium wins 3-1: 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19)

September 13 @ 15:00 – Dominican Republic v Japan (Japan wins 3-0: 25-20, 25-16, 25-16)

September 13 @ 19:15 – Italy v Belgium (Italy wins 3-0: 25-20, 25-17, 25-16)

September 14 @ 15:00 – Japan v Slovenia (Slovenia wins 3-1: 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13)

September 14 @ 18:30 – Argentina v Dominican Republic (Argentina wins 3-0: 26-24, 25-15, 25-15)

September 15 @ 15:00 – Belgium v Slovenia (Slovenia wins 3-2: 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-13)

September 15 @ 19:15 – Italy v Argentina (Italy wins 3-1: 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 28-26)

September 16 @ 15:00 – Japan v Belgium (Belgium wins 3-1: 14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19)

September 16 @ 19:15 – Dominican Republic v Italy (Italy wins 3-0: 25-12, 25-18, 25-15)

September 17 @ 15:00 – Belgium v Dominican Republic

September 17 @ 18:30 – Argentina v Slovenia

September 18 @ 15:00 – Japan v Argentina

September 18 @ 19:15 – Italy v Slovenia

Pool B

September 12 @ 11:00 – France v China (France wins 3-0: 25-20, 25-21, 25-17)

September 12 @ 14:00 – Netherlands v Canada (Canada wins 3-0: 25-15, 25-23, 25-18)

September 12 @ 17:30 – Brazil v Egypt (Brazil wins 3-0: 25-17, 25-22, 25-20)

September 13 @ 14:00 – Egypt v Canada (Canada wins 3-0: 27-25, 30-28, 25-19)

September 13 @ 17:30 – Brazil v France (Brazil wins 3-2: 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12)

September 14 @ 14:00 – China v Netherlands (Netherlands wins 3-1: 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13)

September 14 @ 17:30 – France v Egypt (France wins 3-0: 25-22, 25-23, 25-16)

September 15 @ 14:00 – Canada v China (Canada wins 3-1: 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23)

September 15 @ 17:30 – Netherlands v Brazil (Netherlands wins: 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21)

September 16 @ 14:00 – China v Egypt (Egypt wins 3-1: 28-26, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21)

September 16 @ 17:30 – Netherlands v France (Netherlands wins 3-2: 23-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13)

September 17 @ 14:00 – Egypt v Netherlands

September 17 @ 17:30 – Brazil v Canada

September 18 @ 14:00 – China v Brazil

September 18 @ 17:30 – Canada v France

Pool C

September 12 @ 12:00 – Cameroon v Tunisia (Cameroon wins 3-0: 25-20, 28-26, 25-21)

September 12 @ 15:00 – Australia v Russia (Russia wins 3-0: 25-21, 25-20, 25-16)

September 12 @ 18:30 – United States v Serbia (USA wins 3-2: 15-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10)

September 13 @ 15:00 – Australia v United States (USA wins 3-2: 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10)

September 13 @ 18:30 – Cameroon v Serbia (Serbia wins 3-0: 30-28, 25-16, 25-17)

September 14 @ 15:00 – Australia v Cameroon (Australia wins 3-1: 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20)

September 14 @ 18:30 – Russia v Tunisia (Russia wins 3-0: 25-19, 25-6, 25-19)

September 15 @ 15:00 – Serbia v Tunisia (Serbia wins 3-1: 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20)

September 15 @ 18:30 – United States v Russia (USA wins 3-1: 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20)

September 16 @ 15:00 – Cameroon v United States (USA wins 3-0: 25-18, 25-20, 25-14)

September 16 @ 18:30 – Serbia v Australia (Serbia wins 3-1: 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19)

September 17 @ 15:00 – Russia v Cameroon

September 17 @ 18:30 – Australia v Tunisia

September 18 @ 15:00 – United States v Tunisia

September 18 @ 18:30 – Serbia v Russia

Pool D

September 09 @ 17:30 – Bulgaria v Finland (Bulgaria wins 3-0: 25-21, 25-19, 25-22)

September 12 @ 14:00 – Iran v Puerto Rico (Iran wins 3-0: 25-19, 25-14, 25-18)

September 12 @ 17:30 – Cuba v Poland (Poland wins 3-1: 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14)

September 13 @ 14:00 – Puerto Rico v Poland (Poland wins 3-0: 25-14, 25-12, 25-15)

September 13 @ 17:30 – Iran v Bulgaria (Iran wins 3-1: 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19)

September 14 @ 14:00 – Finland v Cuba (Finland wins 3-1: 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16)

September 14 @ 17:30 – Bulgaria v Puerto Rico (Bulgaria wins 3-0: 25-16, 25-18, 25-21)

September 15 @ 14:00 – Cuba v Iran (Iran wins 3-1: 17-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19)

September 15 @ 17:30 – Poland v Finland (Poland wins 3-1: 25-20, 26-28, 25-16, 25-15)

September 16 @ 14:00 – Puerto Rico v Finland (Finland wins 3-2: 25-19, 25-23, 27-29, 21-25, 15-10)

September 16 @ 17:30 – Cuba v Bulgaria (Bulgaria wins 3-0: 25-22, 25-16, 25-18)

September 17 @ 14:00 – Cuba v Puerto Rico

September 17 @ 17:30 – Iran v Poland

September 18 @ 14:00 – Finland v Iran

September 18 @ 17:30 – Bulgaria v Poland

Second round match schedule

The top 4 teams from groups A – D will qualify for the second round and be put into groups E – H (more here on competition format). All times are GMT (UTC+0):

Pool E

September 21 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

September 21 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

September 22 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

September 22 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

September 23 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

September 23 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

Pool F

September 21 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

September 21 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

September 22 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

September 22 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

September 23 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

September 23 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

Pool G

September 21 @ 14:00 – TBC v TBC

September 21 @ 17:30 – TBC v TBC

September 22 @ 14:00 – TBC v TBC

September 22 @ 17:30 – TBC v TBC

September 23 @ 14:00 – TBC v TBC

September 23 @ 17:30 – TBC v TBC

Pool H

September 21 @ 14:00 – TBC v TBC

September 21 @ 17:30 – TBC v TBC

September 22 @ 14:00 – TBC v TBC

September 22 @ 17:30 – TBC v TBC

September 23 @ 14:00 – TBC v TBC

September 23 @ 17:30 – TBC v TBC

Third round match schedule

The winners of each pool E – H and the two best runners up qualify for the third round and play in pools I and J. All times are GMT (UTC+0):

Pool I

September 26 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

September 27 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

September 28 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

Pool J

September 26 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

September 27 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

September 28 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

Final round match schedule

The top two teams from pool I and J qualify for the semi-finals. All times are GMT (UTC+0):

Semi-finals

September 29 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

September 29 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC

Third place

September 30 @ 15:00 – TBC v TBC

Final

September 30 @ 18:30 – TBC v TBC