If you are as excited as we are about the upcoming 2018 FIVB volleyball world championships in Bulgaria/Italy (men’s) and Japan (women’s) then you’ll be desperate to know how you can watch every game.
As of writing, the FIVB haven’t published the list of broadcasters for the men’s and women’s FIVB Volleyball World Championships 2018 but we expect that the broadcasters will be the same or very similar to the Volleyball Nations League broadcasters.
So to ensure that don’t miss out on the best action from your favourite sport here are that list of broadcasters.
FIVB Volleyball World Championships Broadcasters
If we become aware of any changes to this list we will look to update it – it is subject to change until the FIVB publish their official list.
For those of you wondering what Volleyball TV is – it’s the new live streaming service from FIVB & IMG which debuted for the 2018 Volleyball Nations League. This allows you to watch full matches online without commercial breaks plus you get to watch them again any time you want.
Australasia Broadcasters
Australia – Fox Australia / Volleyball TV
Azerbaijan – S Sport
Bahrain – Bahrain Sports
China – CCTV
Hong Kong – iCable
Iran – IRIB
Iraq – IMN Sports
Japan – TBS / NHK / Volleyball TV
Jordan – Sports Channel
Kazakhstan – S Sport
Korea, Republic of (South Korea) – IB Sports
Kuwait – KTV 3
Malaysia – Astro Arena
Myanmar/Burma – Skynet Myanmar
New Zealand – Volleyball TV
Oman – OMAN Sports
Philippines – Volleyball TV
Qatar – Al Kass
Saudi Arabia – Saudi Sports Channel
Singapore – Starhub
TAIWAN – Sportcast
Thailand – TV3 Thailand
United Arab Emirates – ADMC sport
African Broadcasters
Algeria – ENTV
Egypt – Nile sport
Libya – Libya Sports Channel
Morocco – SNRT
Tunisa – TUNIS 2
European Broadcasters
Austria – Sport 1 / Volleyball TV
Belarus – S Sport
Belgium – Volleyball TV
Bosnia & Herzegovina – Sport
Bulgaria – Mtel / Volleyball TV
Croatia – Sport / Volleyball TV
Cyprus – Volleyball TV
Czech Republic – Volleyball TV
Denmark – Volleyball TV
Estonia – Volleyball TV
Finland – Volleyball TV
France – L’Equipe / Volleyball TV
Georgia – S Sport
Germany – Sport 1 / Sportdeutschland
Greece – Volleyball TV
Hungary – Volleyball TV
Ireland – Volleyball TV
Italy – RAI / Volleyball TV
Latvia – Volleyball TV
Lithuania – Volleyball TV
Luxembourg – Volleyball TV
Malta – Volleyball TV
Montenegro – Sport
Netherlands – Ziggo Sports / Volleyball TV
Poland – Polsat
Portugal – Sportv
Romania – Volleyball TV
Russian Federation – Match TV
Serbia – Sport / Volleyball TV
Slovakia – Volleyball TV
Slovenia – Sport / Volleyball TV
Spain – Volleyball TV
Sweden – Volleyball TV
Switzerland – Sport 1
Turkey – S Sport
UK – Volleyball TV
Americas Broadcasters
Argentina – TyC / Volleyball TV
Brazil – TV Globo
Peru – Volleyball TV
Canada – Volleyball TV
Costa Rica – Sky Mexico
Dominica – Sky Mexico
Dominican Republic – Sky Mexico
Guatemala – Sky Mexico
Honduras – Sky Mexico
Mexico – Sky Mexico
Nicaragua – Sky Mexico
Panama – Sky Mexico
USA – Flosports