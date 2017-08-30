The 2017 FIVB World Grand Champions Cup, the 7th edition of the tournament, kicks off on the 5th September in Japan and will witness 12 of the world’s top volleyball teams battle it out for the title.

If you’re wondering which countries are playing, where the games are being held and how to watch then carry on reading!

History of FIVB World Grand Champions Cup

The competition, which started in 1993, has been dominated by Brazil in both the men’s and women’s divisions. The women’s team are the only team to hold more than one title whilst the men have been even more dominant with 4 title wins and 2 runner-up places. Brazil also enters the 2017 tournament as reigning champions having won both the men’s and women’s titles in the 2013 edition.

Despite this dominance the Brazilian teams left the inaugural edition, in 1993, empty handed losing to two teams who were enjoying defining periods in their history. The men’s title went to the an Italian team which would be crowned world champions on three occasions between 1990 and 1998. Meanwhile, Cuba won the women’s competition who went on to claim three Olympic gold medals between 1992 and 2000.

Cuba took the only other victory by a non-Brazilian team in the men’s competition having won at the 2001 FIVB Volleyball World Grand Champions Cup.

In the women’s competition Russia, China & Italy have also won titles and the Chinese Olympic champions will enter the competition of adding to that title haul to draw level with the Brazilians.

The 2017 edition of the FIVB World Grand Champions Cup will see both France and Iran make their debuts in the competition.

Where the Grand Champions Cup being played?

Japan will be hosting the men and women’s competitions with games played in three cities – Tokyo, Nagoya & Osaka.

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Capacity: 10,000

The Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium was built in 1954 for the World Wrestling Championships but was rebuilt between 1986 and 1990. It will host the table-tennis competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It will host the women’s volleyball competition on the 5th and 6th September.

Nippon Gaishi Hall

Capacity: 10,000

The Nippon Gaishi Hall was opened in 1987 and has previously hosted the 2006 and 2010 editions of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championships.

It will host the women’s volleyball competition between the 8th and 10th September and then the mens tournament on the 12th and 13th September.

Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium

Capacity: 8,200

The Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium has also hosted the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championships in 1998, 2006 and 2010.

It will host the men’s volleyball competition between the 15th and 17th September.

Which teams are competing in the 2017 FIVB World Grand Champions Cup?

Both the men and women’s competitions will see 6 teams compete for the title. The challengers are made up of the number one team from the highest ranked continents at the Rio 2016 Olympics games plus hosts Japan and wildcards Italy (M) and South Korea (W):

Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Hosts – Japan (W)

AVC – China (W)

CEV – Russia (W)

CSV – Brazil (W)

NORCECA – USA (W)

Wildcard – South Korea (W)

Men’s Volleyball Tournament

Host – Japan (M)

AVC – Iran (M)

CEV – France (M)

CSV – Brazil (M)

NORCECA – USA (M)

Wildcard – Italy (M)

When is the World Grand Champions Cup?

The men’s and women’s tournaments will be played back to back between the 5th September and the 17th September and is played in round-robin format with the winners declared based on the normal volleyball ranking factors.

Women’s Tournament (5th – 10th September)

5th September 2017

03:40 GMT – Russia v Brazil

06:40 GMT – USA v China

10:15 GMT – Japan v South Korea

6th September 2017

03:40 GMT – Brazil v China

06:40 GMT – South Korea v USA

10:15 GMT – Russia v Japan

8th September 2017

03:40 GMT – USA v Russia

06:40 GMT – China v South Korea

10:15 GMT – Japan v Brazil

9th September 2017

03:40 GMT – Russia v China

06:40 GMT – Brazil v South Korea

10:15 GMT – Japan v USA

10th September 2017

02:40 GMT – South Korea v Russia

05:40 GMT – USA v Brazil

09:15 GMT – China v Japan

Men’s Tournament (12th – 17th September)

12th September 2017

03:40 GMT – France v Brazil

06:40 GMT – Italy v Iran

10:15 GMT – Japan v USA

13th September 2017

03:40 GMT – Brazil v Italy

06:40 GMT – USA v Iran

10:15 GMT – Japan v France

15th September 2017

03:40 GMT – Iran v Brazil

06:40 GMT – France v USA

10:15 GMT – Italy v Japan

16th September 2017

03:40 GMT – USA v Brazil

06:40 GMT – France v Italy

10:15 GMT – Japan v Iran

17th September 2017

02:40 GMT – Italy v USA

05:40 GMT – Iran v France

09:15 GMT – Brazil v Japan

How can I watch the 2017 FIVB World Grand Champions Cup?

At the time of writing (30th August 2017) FIVB are still confirming the broadcast information but we would expect all games to be streamed on their YouTube channel subject to the relevant restrictions on a country by country basis.

As we receive more information we will update this article.