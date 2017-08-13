Will KYK face the Nationals?

The Philippine women’s volleyball team will square off with one of Asia’s super teams in South Korea with no fear only braver hearts in the quarterfinal classification round of the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship Sunday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan City, Laguna.

Although they fell short in completing an immaculate sweep in Pool A after being denied by the towering and well-experienced Kazakhstan, the Nationals remain unfazed onto the next round.

They will open their second round campaign against the Koreans followed by Vietnam, a familiar foe that could be a force to be reckoned with in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games next week.

Despite all the adversities ahead, ace hitter Alyssa Valdez said the home team would be ready to embrace it as a learning experience to develop their potent skills, talents, and fighting hearts.

“It’s gonna be tougher going to the second round but it is also a privilege to go up against these top-caliber teams.” “We all know that South Korea is an internationally well-known team but we’ll be there to enjoy the game. After all, we’re here to fight, we’re here to learn and we’re here to win.”

The Koreans are expected to be a tough nut to crack.

Bannered by Yang Hyo-jin, Kim Hee-jin, and Kim Su-ji, South Korea emerged on top of Pool C with a perfect 3-0 mark as it whipped New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam in lopsided fashion.

They missed the services of team captain Kim Yeon-koung in their first two matches until Vietnam pushed them on the brink, prompting head coach Hong Sun-jin to deploy the London Olympics MVP and save them from a possible collapse.

Kim was able to score five points in less than 10 minutes of action including a smashing hit that kept her squad spotless in three outings.

Hong, however, said Kim still has to rest her weary legs after a leading South Korea’s grueling campaign in the recently-concluded FIVB World Grand Prix.

He emphasized that fielding the Korean volleyball superstar in the quarterfinals classification round will hinge on the performance of his wards.