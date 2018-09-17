The Philippine women’s volleyball team suffered a bitter five-set loss to Australia to open their AVC Cup for Women 2018 campaign. After winning the first two sets, Australia gathered its composure to win its first match. Today (September 17, 2018), the Philippines will face Iran at 5 PM. The Iranians won their opening day match against Kazakhstan which went the distance as well. Team captain Maede Esfahani Borhani paced the Iranians with 29 points while Mahsa Kadkhoda and Mahsa Saberi had 18 and 16, respectively.

Will Iran get its second victory? Or will the Philippines finally break into the win column? You can watch the game at the livestream below courtesy of Sports 5. Only viewers in the Philippines can access this due to limitations in broadcasting rights, as per negotiations with the Asian Volleyball Confederation. Those who are in Thailand can watch via SMM TV.

Click here for the full schedule of the said tournament. You can also learn about the tournament format by clicking here.