The Philippine women’s team get their much-deserved rest after playing five games in a week at the AVC Cup for Women 2018. But despite the grueling schedule, the players gave their best to finish ninth out of ten teams. However, there are players who helped the team’s cause in a big way through scoring. Here are the top three scorers for Team Philippines during the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup:

1) Alyssa Valdez – 97 attack points (19.4 per game average)

She is the prototypical open hitter who helps the team largely by scoring. She had a tournament-high 25 points in their opening game against Australia and she followed that with 24 against Iran. Her production dipped to 16 in the first victory over Kazakhstan and she mustered only 15 versus South Korea. She finished her campaign with 17 points in the rematch with the Kazakhs. Valdez led the Philippine team scoring attack in all but one game.

2) Mylene Paat – 65 attack points (13 per game average)

Paat continues to dazzle for Team Philippines despite being a late replacement for the injured Ces Molina. Aside from her dismal four-point outing against the Koreans, she has been an able support scorer for Valdez. She saved the best for last as she collected 18 points in the second game versus Kazakhstan. Prior to that, she posted numbers of 17, 10, and 16 against the Volleyroos, the Iranians, and the first game with the Kazakhs, respectively.

3) Cha Cruz – Behag – 47 attack points (9.4 per game average)

The ever-reliable Ms. Everything brought her all-around game in the 6th AVC Cup for Women. Aside from fielding the serves and spikes of the opponents, she can also keep defenses honest with her scoring ways. She had her tournament-best 16 points in the second meeting with Kazakhstan. That was her only double-digit outing as she scored eight, six, nine, and eight in the team’s first four games.

Here’s how the rest of the team fared in scoring. Per game averages are in parenthesis:

4) Aby Marano – 37 points (7.4)

5) Mika Reyes – 18 points (3.6)

6) Maika Ortiz – 16 points (3.2)

7) Aiza Maizo-Pontillas – 11 points (2.2)

8) Risa Sato – 8 points (1.6)

9) Gretchel Soltones – 7 points (1.4)

10) Jia Morado – 6 points (1.2)

11) Jasmine Nabor – 3 points (0.6)

Jema Galanza did not score a single point in the tournament.

Valdez dominates the ball – Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018

While Valdez did lead the Philippines in scoring, she acquired her points by making 272 attack attempts in five games. That is an average of 54.4 attacks per game and a conversion rate of 35.6%. In contrast, Paat had 160 total attempts and connected on 40.6% of her spikes. That high number of attempts for Valdez makes the team’s offense predictable for the other teams which makes her attacks challenged by multiple blockers.

Blocks and service aces for Team Philippines – 6th AVC Cup for Women

Paat led the team in both block points and service aces with 11 and seven, respectively. Coming in at second in blocks is Marano with eight while Morado, Reyes, Maizo-Pontillas, and Sato had two blocks each. As for service aces, Valdez has six while Marano has two. Soltones, Nabor, and Reyes had one ace apiece.

All stats are calculated and compiled from the data posted by the Asian Volleyball Confederation.