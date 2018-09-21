Philippines vs. South Korea livestream – AVC Cup for Women 2018

After a two-day rest, the Philippine women’s volleyball team will resume action in the AVC Cup for Women 2018 against South Korea. The winner of the match will move to the semifinals of the 5th-8th classification phase at 7:30 pm on September 22 while the loser will play in the ninth place game against Kazakhstan at 2:30 pm on the same day.

Despite having more points than Australia, the Philippine volleyball team was eliminated from medal contention due to the Volleyroos having more wins. Thus, Australia was ranked eighth while the Philippines is ninth. Meanwhile, South Korea had a surprising four-set defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei.

Even though the Koreans sent their youth team because Kim Yeon-koung and the senior national team is already preparing for the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship later this month, the Koreans were still favored to win over the Taiwanese. Players to look out for in this South Korean team are Ha Hyejin who scored 28 against Japan, Go Yerim who tallied 24 against Chinese Taipei, and Park Hyemin who led the team against Thailand with eight.

You can watch the Philippines vs. South Korea livestream for the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018 below. However, this airing is limited to Philippine residents only due to limitations in broadcast rights as per agreement with the Asian Volleyball Confederation.