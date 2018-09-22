After Kazakhstan lost to Vietnam in straight sets and the Philippine women’s volleyball team bowed to South Korea in four, they meet for the 9th place game at the AVC Cup for Women 2018. The Philippines won their first encounter in four sets with Alyssa Valdez and Mylene Paat leading the way with 16 points apiece. In the same game, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Rostovchshikova had 15 points while Zarina Sitkazinova had 14. Will the Philippines win again? Or will the Kazakhs get their revenge?

You can watch the livestream of this game below courtesy of the official broadcaster which starts at 5 pm. However, the coverage is limited to Philippine residents only due to restrictions set by the Asian Volleyball Confederation.