Philippines vs. Kazakhstan livestream (ninth place game) – AVC Cup for Women 2018

Saturday, 22 Sep 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

After Kazakhstan lost to Vietnam in straight sets and the Philippine women’s volleyball team bowed to South Korea in four, they meet for the 9th place game at the AVC Cup for Women 2018. The Philippines won their first encounter in four sets with Alyssa Valdez and Mylene Paat leading the way with 16 points apiece. In the same game, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Rostovchshikova had 15 points while Zarina Sitkazinova had 14. Will the Philippines win again? Or will the Kazakhs get their revenge?

You can watch the livestream of this game below courtesy of the official broadcaster which starts at 5 pm. However, the coverage is limited to Philippine residents only due to restrictions set by the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

 

Related

AVC Women's Volleyball Cup

Philippines vs. South Korea match preview – AVC Cup for Women 2018
AVC Women's Volleyball Cup

Philippines vs. South Korea livestream – AVC Cup for Women 2018
AVC Women's Volleyball Cup

By the numbers: Philippines vs Kazakhstan – AVC Cup for Women 2018

Popular

PVL

Complete PVL Open Conference 2018 Team Rosters
AVC Women's Volleyball Cup

AVC Cup for Women 2018 match schedule and results
UAAP Beach Volleyball

UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball match schedule, results

Latest

FIVB Women's World Championships

FIVB Women’s World Championship 2018 Preview: Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico
AVC Women's Volleyball Cup

Alyssa Valdez is AVC Cup for Women 2018 Leading Scorer in Pool Play
AVC Women's Volleyball Cup

A valiant stand: Philippines vs Iran – AVC Cup for Women 2018