Philippines vs Kazakhstan livestream – AVC Cup for Women 2018

Tuesday, 18 Sep 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

The Philippine women’s volleyball team made gallant efforts in their first two games against Australia and Iran, respectively. However, they suffered five-set defeats in both games. Now, they face Kazakhstan in their last Pool C match in the AVC Cup for Women 2018. While both teams are out of contention, recent history will tell you that this remains to be an exciting match-up as the Philippines would like to avenge their 2018 Asian Games loss from the Kazakhs.

Will the Philippines prevail? Or will Kazakhstan repeat over our national team? You can watch the livestream courtesy of Sports 5 below. Just like the previous posts, this is limited to those in the Philippines only as per broadcasting limits set by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. Those who are in Thailand can view the match in SMM TV.

 

