The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas has announced the official line-up of the Philippine women’s volleyball team that will compete in the 6th Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup from September 16-23 at Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. The 14-woman roster is composed of four open hitters, four middle blockers, two opposite spikers, two setters, and two liberos. Here are the women who will don the national colors for the tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

Open Hitters:

Alyssa Valdez – Ateneo De Manila University, Creamline Cool Smashers (PVL)

Cha Cruz -Behag – De La Salle University, F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (PSL)

Jema Galanza – Adamson University, Creamline Cool Smashers (PVL)

Gretchel Soltones – San Sebastian College, Smart Prepaid Giga Hitters (PSL)

Middle Blockers:

Aby Marano (captain) – De La Salle University, F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (PSL)

Maika Ortiz – University of Santo Tomas, Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy (PSL)

Mika Reyes – De La Salle University, Petron Blaze Spikers (PSL)

Risa Sato – National University, Creamline Cool Smashers (PVL)

Opposite Spikers:

Mylene Paat – Adamson University, Cignal HD Spikers (PSL)

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas – University of Santo Tomas, Petron Blaze Spikers (PSL)

Setters:

Jia Morado – Ateneo De Manila University, Creamline Cool Smashers (PVL)

Jasmine Nabor – National University, Smart Prepaid Giga Hitters (PSL)

Liberos:

Denden Lazaro – Ateneo De Manila University, Cocolife Asset Managers (PSL)

Melissa Gohing – De La Salle University, Creamline Cool Smashers (PVL)

Valdez, Cruz-Behag, Maraño, Ortiz, Reyes, Paat, Morado, and Lazaro are hold-overs from the team that finished eighth out of 11 teams in the 2018 Asian Games. Meanwhile, Kim Fajardo will not be able to play due to a knee injury that would take at least four weeks to heal.

On the other hand, Majoy Baron, Kim Dy, and Dawn Macandili will be joining the rest of the De La Salle Lady Spikers squad and coaching staff for a post-championship vacation in New York City. Likewise, sisters Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat will take a break from international volleyball action to focus on their upcoming stints in the Japanese V.League.

Team Philippines match schedule – Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018

The Philippine women’s national volleyball team is grouped with Australian, Kazakhstan, and Iran in Group C of the week-long competition. If the team makes it to the top two of the pool, they will clinch a quarterfinal berth which will guarantee them four more games other than pool play. Otherwise, they will be relegated to the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup. Meanwhile, the top two teams of the Challenge Cup will be elevated to the Women’s Volleyball Cup.

Here are the guaranteed match schedules (pool play) for Team Philippines in the 2018 Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup (all times listed are Philippine Standard Time or UTC+8):

September 16, 2018 – 17:00 – Philippines vs Australia

September 17, 2018 – 17:00 – Philippines vs Iran

September 18, 2018 – 17:00 – Philippines vs Kazakhstan

The matches can be viewed via ESPN5, ESPN5.com, Sports5 on YouTube, or AKSYON TV.